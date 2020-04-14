It doesn’t matter the month, the weather or what I have on hand: Soup is often the most nourishing food I regularly make, requires the least amount of ingredients and stretches to feed us for many meals.
This Chickpea Curry Soup I made one day when I was trying to figure out what to make with a can of chickpeas, a half a head of cauliflower and rapini. Don’t worry if you don’t have all of these ingredients. Listen to your cooking heart (aka taste buds) and let the rest go. I’m sure you probably have ingredients in your kitchen that can take this recipe to the next level, beyond what I could ever imagine.
If you don’t have access to fresh ginger and turmeric, you can use ground, or even just use curry powder. If you can’t find chickpeas, you could use white beans, lentils, butternut squash or even split peas. If you don’t have rapini, you could use Swiss chard, kale or spinach. Do you have some dried mushrooms or chiles laying around? Do you want to skip the coconut milk? That’s OK, just add broth or more water.
A pot of soup simmering on the stove is a magnet for gathering. It’s also so much more than a pot of soup. It’s nourishing, healing, causes us to pause and reflect. Even if our “gatherings” include fewer people than we’d like right now, I’d like to throw out the idea that we are more than deserving of the intention and thoughtfulness we often reserve for gathering with others. Maybe it looks like listening to our inner voice. Maybe it looks like doing something new or something we’ve put on the back burner. Maybe it looks like something as simple as making a pot of soup, sitting down, listening to the sounds out the window and taking the first bite.
Chickpea Curry Soup with Greens
Makes 8 servings
For the soup:
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 yellow onion, diced
4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
2-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and minced (or 2 teaspoons ground)
2-inch piece of fresh turmeric, peeled and minced (or 2 teaspoons ground)
2 tablespoons curry powder
2 large carrots, diced
4 cups cauliflower florets and stems, cut into pieces
1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 can coconut milk
water, to cover
salt and pepper to taste
For the greens:
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
5 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1 fresh chile pepper, seeded and thinly sliced (optional)
red pepper flakes (optional, to taste)
2 teaspoons crushed coriander seeds
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
2 bunches rapini, washed, dried and cut into pieces
1 lemon, juiced
salt and pepper, to taste
Make the soup: In a large soup pot, heat the oil. Add the onion, garlic, ginger and turmeric. Stir for a few minutes until fragrant. Add the curry powder, coriander and cook a few minutes more. Add the carrots, cauliflower, chickpeas, coconut milk and water to cover. Bring to a simmer and cook until carrots are tender. In a blender, blend until smooth. Reserve.
Make the greens: In a pot, heat the oil. Add the garlic and cook over medium heat until just beginning to caramelize. Add the fresh chile pepper, red pepper flakes, crushed coriander seeds and cook for a minute more. Add the rapini and stir. Add the lemon juice, a pinch of salt and pepper and cover. Cook for about 4 minutes, until rapini is just tender.
To serve: Pile rapini in the middle of each soup bowl. Pour soup around greens. Serve immediately. Enjoy!
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, food business consultant and shares recipes for home cooks on Instagram @chefmariannesundquist. She owns the catering business Daya, which has shifted for the time being into an online general store, sourcing and delivering pantry staples to area residents. Visit dayasantafe.square.site.
