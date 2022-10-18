First, of course, comes the scent of green chiles roasting. Then, the shock of the aspens’ brilliant yellow leaves along the mountains, and the pumpkins and the gourds and the advertisements for school fall festivals everywhere you look.

And was that a hint of piñon smoke from some distant fireplace?

Fall is singular in Santa Fe, but for us food lovers, it sparks something universal. Suddenly I’m brewing big comforting mugs of chai from ArtfulTea; I’m ordering the hearty, glorious confit at Mille. I crave butternut bisques, green chile stew, posole — dishes that are spiced and soothing and, above all, dishes that offer that stick-to-your-ribs kind of warmth.

Contact Kristen Cox Roby at sidedish@sfnewmexican.com.

Popular in the Community