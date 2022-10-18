First, of course, comes the scent of green chiles roasting. Then, the shock of the aspens’ brilliant yellow leaves along the mountains, and the pumpkins and the gourds and the advertisements for school fall festivals everywhere you look.
And was that a hint of piñon smoke from some distant fireplace?
Fall is singular in Santa Fe, but for us food lovers, it sparks something universal. Suddenly I’m brewing big comforting mugs of chai from ArtfulTea; I’m ordering the hearty, glorious confit at Mille. I crave butternut bisques, green chile stew, posole — dishes that are spiced and soothing and, above all, dishes that offer that stick-to-your-ribs kind of warmth.
This is the time of year I start craving noodle soup.
Noodles — unleavened dough that’s magicked into strips or strings — are both ubiquitous and beloved in all sorts of cuisines around the world. Noodle soup in particular is common across much of Asia, though its ingredients and the type of noodles used vary widely.
But no matter what noodles you slurp or broth you sip, there are few things more comforting on our quick-chill fall evenings. I recently stopped by three Santa Fe restaurants for noodle soup, and I soon realized that while you may have your favorite ambiance, noodles or ingredient combos, the effect is similar no matter where you go: rich flavors, full bellies and warmed spirits.
My first stop: Fun Noodle Bar on Cordova Road, down from Trader Joe’s. Fun touts its hand-pulled noodles, and a large glass pane at the back of the restaurant showcases the chefs at work. I stood there and watched as my order was prepared in mesmerizing fashion: The noodle virtuoso expertly rolled a short length of dough, then stretched and doubled it and did it again, and again, dipping into a bowl of flour as needed, until the dough had been transformed within a matter of seconds into a skein of noodles and dropped into a bath of boiling water.
We had the chicken fun ramen ($14.49) and the tonkotsu black ramen ($15.49), the latter of which benefited from its rich, milky white, pork-based broth. The noodles here are front and center — fresh, delicious and filling most of our takeout bowls.
In addition to noodle soups, Fun also has appetizers, dim sum, traditional Chinese entrees and other noodle dishes that star the restaurant’s hand-pulled, made-to-order noodles. I sent my kids a video of the chef making our noodles, and they were suitably impressed.
Over on Cerrillos Road, Mampuku Ramen has earned a fervent following for its ramen and izakaya, or small plates, since opening a few years back. I placed a takeout order here that came out less than 10 minutes later, hot and fragrant. (Like at Fun, the broth came in a container separate from the bowl of noodles, meat and flavorings, which made it a breeze to reheat later in the evening.)
The naruto ramen ($16.95) features a housemade chicken broth and miso with green onions, bamboo shoots, two pieces of eye-catching white and pink Naruto fish cake, three pieces of chashu pork, three pieces of nori and a seasoned egg. We requested it spicy, and Mampuku delivered. No spice necessary for my tonkotsu ramen ($12.95), whose pork broth was deeply flavored, or the kids’ chicken broth-based shoyu ramen ($12.95), more than enough for them to split. All came with the more traditional thin, yellow noodles I typically expect in a bowl of ramen. We also ordered a small cup of perfectly steamed in-the-pod edamame, which the kids delighted in popping open to extract the beans.
Finally, I returned to one of my favorite destinations, Dumpling Tea, which is located inside the Plaza Galeria and accessible from both Water and East San Francisco streets. I waited here the longest for my takeout meal — no wonder, as both the tiny restaurant and the shops themselves were bustling with tourists on a Saturday afternoon. The gentleman at the counter offered me a free soda as I waited, surreptitiously watching an employee roll and fill wontons at a small glass-partitioned stand while customers slurped noodles and swapped dumplings at tables nearby.
My kids raved about the fall-apart-fresh wontons in their chicken soup ($11.99), and my partner opted for rice noodles and veggies in his hot and sour sweet potato soup ($13.99). I kept things simple with a chicken noodle soup ($11.99) brimming with housemade noodles and an abundance of green onions that balanced the requested heat from a slick of chili oil on the surface. And of course, we couldn’t go without adding an order of the super-fresh pan-fried pork dumplings ($8.99).
No matter where you go or how many bowls you order, I bet you’ll settle on a favorite combination of noodles, flavors, service and sides. A meal you find yourself hankering for as that high desert evening chill creeps in. A steaming bowl, long-simmered broth, mouthfuls of soul-satisfying noodles. No matter where you are in the world, there are few better ways to indulge in the simple comfort of a little warmth.