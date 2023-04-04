This recipe is entirely inspired by the state cookie of New Mexico, the biscochito, and more specifically, its spice combination of cinnamon, sugar and ground anise seeds.

I don’t often make individual slices of French toast, but I’m a huge fan of a baked French toast, where extra egg mixture is poured over layers of bread, resulting in a custardy, bread pudding-like consistency. Before it goes into the oven, it’s topped with a pecan crumble, and when it emerges from the oven a caramel-hued golden brown, it’s topped with red chile mascarpone. The Italian cream cheese begins melting instantly, and for the finishing touch, the French toast is drizzled with a warm concoction of melted butter whisked with maple syrup. I usually serve some kind of salad with this decadent dessert for breakfast and feel good about all of it.

Most crumble toppings will include a flour of some kind to bind the nuts, sugar and butter together. In the recipe, I give three options because they all work, providing varying degrees of texture, and most important, I want you to feel free to use what you can find or have on hand. This could be all-purpose flour, nut flours or in this case, cornmeal.