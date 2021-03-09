I think I need to start by confessing a couple of things. When I make this at home, it’s usually because I’m in a rush and I just want dinner to be easy. I almost never measure anything out, but I did just this once.
This is the type of dish where once you learn the basics, you can eventually abandon the recipe and fully make it your own, bringing it into your canon of recipes that you go to again and again because it’s a perfect match for you.
For instance, the recipe calls for broccoli, yet it could be swapped out with rapini (like I did in the photo), arugula, spinach, collard greens, Swiss chard, kale, beet greens, shaved zucchini and/or carrots, sliced turnips or even sliced cabbage.
The onion, garlic, ginger and fresh chile here act as the mirepoix, or flavor base. If something doesn’t sound good to you, skip it and keep going. You could go in a number of directions here. You could add turmeric or lemongrass, and at the very end after the chicken has browned, add a can of coconut milk for the final five minutes of cooking. You could add a splash of fish sauce to the marinade or garnish at the end with sliced scallions, sliced basil or chopped cashews. You could even swap out the apple cider vinegar for lime juice, add some crushed coriander and swap out the ginger for cilantro. What do you have in the fridge? What dried herbs do you have that you love? This is all that matters.
After lunch, I take five minutes and marinate the chicken (you could do this in the morning or even the night before). By the time dinner rolls around, it’s ready for cooking. We usually have this for dinner on its own, but roasted sweet potatoes are a delicious pairing if you want something on the side.
Some notes on dealing with raw chicken: If you have any doubt about the chicken being cooked enough,
use a thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a thigh and make sure it reads at least 165 degrees. Make sure to wash all knives, surfaces and bowls with hot, soapy water. And if any kitchen towels came into contact with raw chicken, throw them in the washing machine.
One-pot Chicken and Broccoli
Makes: 4 servings; total time: 40 minutes
For the marinade:
1 pound chicken thighs, excess fat trimmed off
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons water
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons maple syrup
For cooking:
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 sweet onion, sliced
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
2-inch piece of fresh ginger, finely chopped
1 fresh red chile or jalapeño, seeded and sliced
4 cups of broccoli florets
¼ cup water
Soy sauce, salt, and/or pepper to taste
Preparation: Add the chicken, apple cider vinegar, water, soy sauce and maple syrup to a bowl. cover and refrigerate for 2 to 24 hours. Marinating longer will result in more flavor, but even two hours will incorporate amazing flavor.
When ready to cook, heat olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot over low heat. Add the onion, garlic, ginger and fresh chile and let cook for around 10 minutes or until softened. Turn up the heat to medium-high and add the entire bowl of chicken, marinade and all. Let the marinade come to a simmer and let the chicken cook around 15-20 minutes, or until the marinade reduces all the way, giving way for chicken caramelization goodness to start happening.
Once the chicken browns nicely on one side, turn the chicken over and let it brown on the other side. Once it’s been browned on both sides, pour in the broccoli and water. Cover and cook for five minutes until the broccoli is steamed but still has a bite.
To serve: Remove the lid, scrape any brown bits from the bottom of the pot with a wooden spoon, check to make sure the chicken is fully cooked and divide into bowls. Garnish with a drizzle of soy sauce, or crack a bit of salt and pepper on top.
