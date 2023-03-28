My dream dessert is usually some kind of creamy and salty cheese (my favorites that are relatively easy to find are Délice de Bourgogne and Gorgonzola Dolce) and crusty bread, with honey or fresh fruit on the side. But sometimes a hankering for chocolate appears, and when it does, I love the combination of dark chocolate and nuts. This recipe for chocolate, chile and pecan butter dates hits all the right notes and can be made countless ways.
Since I have never had a more delicious pecan than the ones grown here in New Mexico, I knew I wanted to make a pecan butter for the filling. If you wanted to alter the filling, you could make a nut butter using the method with peanuts, almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts or pistachios. To make things even easier, you could always use a store-bought nut butter of your choice and stir in the cinnamon and red chile. A little red chile powder and cinnamon go a long way in adding complex, layering flavors that play well with the caramel-like texture of the dates and decadence of the dark chocolate. And you can experiment with other flavors like vanilla bean, ginger, star anise, clove, black pepper, orange and lemon zest, even green chile.
As I made these, I couldn’t help but think about all the variations that could be made with the filling, too. From sweetened cream cheese to mascarpone, to ricotta cheese spiked with fresh fruit or dried fruit soaked in something boozy, the possibilities are endless. These two-bite delights stand on their own for dessert, can easily be made ahead and are delightful served alongside fresh fruit and/or cheese.
Chocolate, chile and pecan butter dates
12 medjool dates
½ cup pecans
1 teaspoon New Mexico red chile powder
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons honey
Pinch of sea salt
1 cup high-quality dark chocolate, chopped or chips
Flakey sea salt and red chile flakes, for garnish (optional)
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Carefully make a slice lengthwise down the center of the date, just deep enough to pull the pit out and leave the date as one piece. Line a baking sheet or tray with parchment paper, and clear a space in your freezer and fridge large enough to hold the tray.
To make the pecan butter, place the pecans on a separate baking sheet and bake for around 8 minutes, or until you can smell their nutty aroma and they turn just a shade darker. Transfer the hot pecans to a food processor or small blender, along with the chile powder, cinnamon, honey and a pinch of sea salt. Process until smooth. Transfer the pecan butter to a small bowl.
Fill each date with some pecan butter and place each filled date on the lined tray. Once you have filled all the dates, place the tray in the freezer for 15 minutes.
While the dates are in the freezer, melt the chocolate in a double boiler: Find a small saucepan and a heatproof bowl that will snugly and safely sit on top of and inside the saucepan without getting too close to the bottom of the saucepan. Place the chocolate in the bowl. Put around 2 inches of water in the saucepan and place it over medium heat. Place the bowl with the chocolate on top until the chocolate is completely melted. Turn off the heat and carefully (with a dry kitchen towel), transfer the bowl to a clean work surface and, since the bottom of the bowl will be wet, place it on a kitchen towel. With a slotted spoon or fork, dip each date into the melted chocolate and place it back on the parchment paper-lined tray. Once all the dates have been dipped and only if you want to, sprinkle them with flakey sea salt and red chile flakes before transferring them to the fridge for 30 minutes to firm up.
Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.