My dream dessert is usually some kind of creamy and salty cheese (my favorites that are relatively easy to find are Délice de Bourgogne and Gorgonzola Dolce) and crusty bread, with honey or fresh fruit on the side. But sometimes a hankering for chocolate appears, and when it does, I love the combination of dark chocolate and nuts. This recipe for chocolate, chile and pecan butter dates hits all the right notes and can be made countless ways.

Since I have never had a more delicious pecan than the ones grown here in New Mexico, I knew I wanted to make a pecan butter for the filling. If you wanted to alter the filling, you could make a nut butter using the method with peanuts, almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts or pistachios. To make things even easier, you could always use a store-bought nut butter of your choice and stir in the cinnamon and red chile. A little red chile powder and cinnamon go a long way in adding complex, layering flavors that play well with the caramel-like texture of the dates and decadence of the dark chocolate. And you can experiment with other flavors like vanilla bean, ginger, star anise, clove, black pepper, orange and lemon zest, even green chile.

As I made these, I couldn’t help but think about all the variations that could be made with the filling, too. From sweetened cream cheese to mascarpone, to ricotta cheese spiked with fresh fruit or dried fruit soaked in something boozy, the possibilities are endless. These two-bite delights stand on their own for dessert, can easily be made ahead and are delightful served alongside fresh fruit and/or cheese.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.

