For some reason, this year it feels like the transition from summer to fall happened overnight. Last week my kitchen felt like a tomato canning factory, and this week I’m back to baking with pumpkin and spice. Or in this case, it’s more like carrot and spice in the form of what has delightfully and accidentally turned into the best and easiest carrot cake I have ever made.

It all started when my friend’s birthday was coming up and I found out that their favorite cake was carrot cake without nuts. I decided to try and make a cake that had all the flavor and moisture of a typical carrot cake, but one that was smooth as silk when slicing, instead of the added texture from shredded carrots or nuts. I found my old carrot cake recipe that I’ve used for years and started there. This time, instead of grating the carrots, I put the sliced carrots, applesauce, vanilla and sliced ginger in the blender on low speed until it puréed.

As soon as I put both cake pans into the oven and was looking over my ingredient list, I realized I accidentally added double the apple sauce. I couldn’t believe it and wondered if the added liquid would ruin the cake entirely. When I inverted the cakes, I couldn’t believe it. The tops were the flattest cake tops I have had since moving to the high desert, and at once it hit me: The added liquid was just what this high-elevation bake needed all along. The best thing about flat cake tops, as opposed to cakes where the tops cave in, is how easy they are to layer and frost.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.

