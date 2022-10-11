For some reason, this year it feels like the transition from summer to fall happened overnight. Last week my kitchen felt like a tomato canning factory, and this week I’m back to baking with pumpkin and spice. Or in this case, it’s more like carrot and spice in the form of what has delightfully and accidentally turned into the best and easiest carrot cake I have ever made.
It all started when my friend’s birthday was coming up and I found out that their favorite cake was carrot cake without nuts. I decided to try and make a cake that had all the flavor and moisture of a typical carrot cake, but one that was smooth as silk when slicing, instead of the added texture from shredded carrots or nuts. I found my old carrot cake recipe that I’ve used for years and started there. This time, instead of grating the carrots, I put the sliced carrots, applesauce, vanilla and sliced ginger in the blender on low speed until it puréed.
As soon as I put both cake pans into the oven and was looking over my ingredient list, I realized I accidentally added double the apple sauce. I couldn’t believe it and wondered if the added liquid would ruin the cake entirely. When I inverted the cakes, I couldn’t believe it. The tops were the flattest cake tops I have had since moving to the high desert, and at once it hit me: The added liquid was just what this high-elevation bake needed all along. The best thing about flat cake tops, as opposed to cakes where the tops cave in, is how easy they are to layer and frost.
I had some edible flowers on hand, so I garnished the cake with flowers, which I have never done with a carrot cake, but loved how simple and beautiful it turned out. You could garnish the cake with candied carrot, ginger or crushed nuts, too.
Carrot Cake
Makes: One 8-inch cake,
12 servings; total time: 3 hours
For the cake:
2 tablespoons butter, room temperature, for greasing the pans
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, for dusting the pans
2¼ cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoons sea salt
6 medium carrots, peeled and sliced
1 cup unsweetened applesauce
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3-4-inch piece of ginger, peeled and sliced
6 large eggs
2 cups sugar
1 cup olive or avocado oil
For the frosting:
8 ounces (1 brick) cream cheese, room temperature
½ cup (1 stick) salted butter, room temperature
1 cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons real maple syrup
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Rub one tablespoon of butter in each of the two 8-inch cake pans, making sure the bottom and sides are coated evenly. Spoon a tablespoon of flour into one of the pans and move and tap the cake pan around until a light layer of flour is coating the bottom and sides evenly. Now tap out the remaining flour into the other cake pan and repeat this, tapping out any additional flour into the sink.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Reserve.
In a blender, blend the carrots, applesauce, vanilla and ginger on low until puréed. Reserve.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, whisk together the eggs, sugar and oil for around 5 minutes, or until it turns light and fluffy. Turn off the mixer and add the flour mixture. Now whisk again for a minute on low. Add the carrot mixture and whisk for another minute until the cake batter is thoroughly combined.
Divide the batter between both cake pans, give each cake pan a few taps on the counter to settle any air bubbles and bake for around one hour, or until a paring knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Check the cake for the first time after 50 minutes. Let the cakes cool for 15 minutes before inverting them carefully onto two plates. Let them cool completely before frosting.
While the cakes are baking, make the frosting. In the bowl of a stand mixer, whisk together the cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, maple syrup and vanilla until smooth.
To frost the cake, place one cake in the center of a plate or cake stand. Place a quarter of the frosting onto the middle of the cake and spread evenly across the top of the cake. Place the second cake on top and, using a rubber spatula, scoop out the rest of the frosting onto the middle of the cake. Using an offset spatula, and moving around in a circle, frost the top, spreading frosting evenly along the sides as well.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.