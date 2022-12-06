It’s understandable that salads tend to get placed on the back burner during this time of year, but I can’t help but think that, when served alongside soups, stews and warm bread, salads’ role in balancing a meal gets more exciting than ever. This isn’t the kind of simple green salad that I find myself craving all year long, but it’s a joining of two worlds of flavor. One warm, hearty and savory, thanks to the delicata squash and whipped feta, and the other a burst of bright, fresh flavors that come through from the herbs, pomegranate and lemony vinaigrette. The individual components aren’t too time-consuming to throw together, especially when made in advance. The last time I made this, to everyone’s delight, there was extra whipped feta for spreading on toast for the next few days.

Delicata squash (Cucurbita pepo), also called peanut squash, has a name that is perfectly indicative of the vegetable itself. Everything about this small, oval squash with green and/or orange stripes is delicate and perfect for eating in a variety of ways. Not only is delicata squash easy to work with, it’s also easier to cut than some other hard squash varieties, with a delicious skin that’s loaded with nutrients. Also, no peeling is required! Although delicata is widely considered a winter squash, it’s technically in the family of zucchini and yellow summer squash.

When making a salad like this, you can measure out ingredients for the whipped feta and vinaigrette if you’d like, but the truth is, you can also just eye it and taste as you go.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.

