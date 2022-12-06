This salad features delicata squash, also called peanut squash, and whipped feta. Not only is delicata squash easy to work with, it’s also easier to cut than other hard squash varieties, with a delicious skin that’s loaded with nutrients.
It’s understandable that salads tend to get placed on the back burner during this time of year, but I can’t help but think that, when served alongside soups, stews and warm bread, salads’ role in balancing a meal gets more exciting than ever. This isn’t the kind of simple green salad that I find myself craving all year long, but it’s a joining of two worlds of flavor. One warm, hearty and savory, thanks to the delicata squash and whipped feta, and the other a burst of bright, fresh flavors that come through from the herbs, pomegranate and lemony vinaigrette. The individual components aren’t too time-consuming to throw together, especially when made in advance. The last time I made this, to everyone’s delight, there was extra whipped feta for spreading on toast for the next few days.
When making a salad like this, you can measure out ingredients for the whipped feta and vinaigrette if you’d like, but the truth is, you can also just eye it and taste as you go.
This salad can be served with warm or cold squash and enjoyed on its own, easily making a complete meal. It could also be paired with cooked grains like quinoa, barley, millet or brown rice and grilled meats. The whipped feta can easily be made ahead, as well as the vinaigrette. If you make the vinaigrette ahead of time, just be sure to leave out the fresh mint and cilantro until right before serving so they don’t oxidize and turn brown.
Roasted Delicata Squash Salad
Makes: 6-8 servings; total time: 1 hour
For the squash:
3 medium delicata squash
Drizzle of olive oil
Salt and pepper
For the whipped feta:
2 teaspoons whole coriander
2 teaspoons New Mexico red chile flakes
1 cup feta, drained
1 cup full fat, plain Greek yogurt
1 lemon, zested (juice reserved for vinaigrette)
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
For the vinaigrette:
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon honey
1 large shallot, minced
1-2 garlic cloves, minced
Salt and pepper, to taste
¼ cup fresh mint, chopped
¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
For the toppings:
¼ cup chopped pistachios
1 pomegranate, seeded
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Trim the ends off of each squash, carefully cut the squash in half lengthwise and scoop out the seeds with a spoon. Place the squash halves cut-side down and slice into pieces around 1/2-inch thick. Lay them in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet and drizzle them with olive oil, give them a sprinkle of salt and pepper, flip them over and repeat this process on the other side. Roast them for 20 minutes, flip over the squash pieces and roast for another 20 minutes, or until they are tender when pierced with a knife. Reserve until ready to assemble the salad.
To make the whipped feta, place a small pan over medium heat. Toast the whole coriander seeds for just a few minutes, swirling them around in the pan until the oil in the seeds come alive from the heat and you smell the orange and woodsy perfume wafting up at you. Remove from the heat and transfer the coriander to a dry blender and pulse a few times just to crush them up a bit, but not so much that they completely pulverize. Add the red chile flakes, feta, Greek yogurt, lemon zest, extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper. Blend this until light, fluffy and creamy. You can also use a food processor for this if you have one.
To make the vinaigrette right before serving, whisk together all the ingredients and taste, adjusting salt and pepper as needed. To make the vinaigrette ahead of time, whisk together everything except the fresh herbs, adding those at the last minute right before serving.
To assemble the salad, spread the feta on the bottom of a large platter. Arrange the delicata squash over the top. Generously spoon the vinaigrette all over the squash. Top with pistachios and pomegranate seeds.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.