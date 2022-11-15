With holidays on the horizon, I thought it would be fun to take a look at perhaps the most overlooked accompaniment on holiday tables — cranberry sauce. Most years I don’t use a recipe at all, instead pouring a bag of cranberries in a pot with a heaping spoon or two of sugar, a bit of water or red wine, minced rosemary, and salt and pepper, letting everything simmer away until it looks jammy in the pot. Then I taste and adjust sugar and salt as needed. This method has never steered me wrong, but this year I wanted to try something new, so here we are.

I reached out to my friend Peter O’Brien from High Mountain Cuisine (you might also know him from Pedro’s Santa Fe, his Italian eatery located in CHOMP food hall). Since meeting O’Brien earlier this year, I have been drawn to his simple, locally sourced, high-quality cooking that’s full of amazing flavor. This might seem like a relatively obvious list of attributes for great cooking, but it’s not as easy to pull off in real life. O’Brien pulls it off beautifully, and I’m so grateful he was happy to share his go-to cranberry jelly recipe with us.

With over 30 years of experience working in luxury resorts, private clubs and catering, O’Brien’s approach to cooking revolves around listening to what his clients want and taking it from there.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.

Popular in the Community