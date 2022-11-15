With holidays on the horizon, I thought it would be fun to take a look at perhaps the most overlooked accompaniment on holiday tables — cranberry sauce. Most years I don’t use a recipe at all, instead pouring a bag of cranberries in a pot with a heaping spoon or two of sugar, a bit of water or red wine, minced rosemary, and salt and pepper, letting everything simmer away until it looks jammy in the pot. Then I taste and adjust sugar and salt as needed. This method has never steered me wrong, but this year I wanted to try something new, so here we are.
I reached out to my friend Peter O’Brien from High Mountain Cuisine (you might also know him from Pedro’s Santa Fe, his Italian eatery located in CHOMP food hall). Since meeting O’Brien earlier this year, I have been drawn to his simple, locally sourced, high-quality cooking that’s full of amazing flavor. This might seem like a relatively obvious list of attributes for great cooking, but it’s not as easy to pull off in real life. O’Brien pulls it off beautifully, and I’m so grateful he was happy to share his go-to cranberry jelly recipe with us.
With over 30 years of experience working in luxury resorts, private clubs and catering, O’Brien’s approach to cooking revolves around listening to what his clients want and taking it from there.
“Then it’s all about fresh, local ingredients or products produced locally,” he said. “Living in the Southwest most of my life, I like to think about the ways food has been prepared for centuries. Curing, smoking, braising and grilling are my go-to techniques.”
If you want to make things easy this year and have a chance to taste his culinary creations, O’Brien’s catering company, High Mountain Cuisine, is offering a Thanksgiving menu this year for delivery or pickup, and all orders must be placed by Sunday, Nov. 20 (highmountaincuisine.com/thanksgiving-menu).
I was thrilled to see O’Brien’s cranberry take with the addition of carrot and fresh horseradish. My version is just as simple, with mild red chile taking center stage, and both recipes are perfect paired with roasted vegetables like carrots and squash, and salmon, turkey, chicken, lamb, beef, duck or venison.
Cranberry horseradish jelly
from Chef Peter O’Brien
Makes: Around 2 cups; total time: 30 minutes
12 ounces fresh cranberries
2 cups water
½ cup sugar
12 ounces peeled and shredded carrots
4 ounces fresh horseradish, peeled and grated using medium size on grater
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Fresh ground black pepper, to taste
Preparation: Pour the cranberries, water and sugar into a small sauce pot. Don’t worry about preparing a simple syrup ahead of time, it’s going to be fine. Poach the berries slowly, over low heat. It takes about 15 minutes for them to plump up. Then add carrots (If you have the time, buy Romero Farms sweet carrots), horseradish, salt and pepper. Steep the cranberry mixture over low heat for another 7-10 minutes. Place jelly in a heatproof container (O’Brien recommends a glass jar), and let cool for an hour before covering and storing in the refrigerator. Ideally refrigerate 12 hours before serving.
Cranberry and red chile sauce
Makes: 1 quart; total time: 40 minutes
1 tub (2 cups) mild red chile purée, defrosted
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, finely minced
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
Pinch of salt and pepper
2 12-ounce bags of fresh cranberries
Preparation: In a large saucepan over medium heat, add the red chile purée, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt and pepper. Once this comes to a simmer, whisk until the sugar is dissolved and add the cranberries. Let this simmer for around 30 minutes, or until the cranberries have popped and the sauce starts to thicken. Let this cool to room temperature before transferring to the fridge until ready to serve.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.