Light as a cloud, Pavlova is a dessert made for days when summer fruit is at its peak, a celebration of meringue and cream and dreamy textures.

As far as who deserves the credit for bringing this sweet treat to life? There are many intriguing characters in the story, and the more one digs into the origins of Pavlova, the more it feels like reading a mystery novel. Let’s just say there a lot of players in this whodunit we can tip our apron to: the Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova, who toured New Zealand and Australia in 1926; New Zealand and Australia, which have kept this recipe alive and well for most of the last hundred years; Austria, which made a similar dessert in the 18th century; German immigrants who landed in the Midwest, baking all kinds of meringue tortes; American housewives who were able to put the newly invented hand mixer to good use; and let’s not forget the cornstarch manufacturers, who printed a similar recipe on the back of their boxes. Many thanks to all of them, and now to the Pavlova!

The basic idea of a Pavlova is a crisp and chewy baked meringue, topped with whipped cream and fruit. How you execute this is entirely up to you. A stand or hand mixer is nice, but if you have a whisk and are ready for a hefty arm workout, you can make a Pavlova.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist and email her at marianne@stokli.com.

