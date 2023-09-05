Light as a cloud, Pavlova is a dessert made for days when summer fruit is at its peak, a celebration of meringue and cream and dreamy textures.
As far as who deserves the credit for bringing this sweet treat to life? There are many intriguing characters in the story, and the more one digs into the origins of Pavlova, the more it feels like reading a mystery novel. Let’s just say there a lot of players in this whodunit we can tip our apron to: the Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova, who toured New Zealand and Australia in 1926; New Zealand and Australia, which have kept this recipe alive and well for most of the last hundred years; Austria, which made a similar dessert in the 18th century; German immigrants who landed in the Midwest, baking all kinds of meringue tortes; American housewives who were able to put the newly invented hand mixer to good use; and let’s not forget the cornstarch manufacturers, who printed a similar recipe on the back of their boxes. Many thanks to all of them, and now to the Pavlova!
The basic idea of a Pavlova is a crisp and chewy baked meringue, topped with whipped cream and fruit. How you execute this is entirely up to you. A stand or hand mixer is nice, but if you have a whisk and are ready for a hefty arm workout, you can make a Pavlova.
Sometimes I make small ones to serve individually. Sometimes I make one big one to be served on a pedestal and sliced like a cake. The only technical variable to keep in mind is that the baking time will increase or lessen depending on the size and thickness of your meringue. The general rule is that for one big Pavlova, the baking time is about two hours. For small ones, the baking time is about one hour. Then, of course, there is cooling time in the oven after, but we’ll get to that in the recipe.
You’ll notice this recipe calls for caster sugar (superfine sugar). This is because it’s important the sugar completely dissolves as the egg whites are whipping. If you can’t find any, not to worry: You can easily make this yourself by blending granulated sugar in a very clean and dry blender for around 10-15 seconds. Do not confuse this with powdered sugar, which often contains cornstarch to prevent clumping.
One more tip to keep in mind. Use the fruit that sounds most exciting to you. Here I made a blackberry coulis with blackberries from my parents’ garden, which took about 15 minutes from start to finish while the Pavlova was in the oven, and then topped it with fresh peaches a friend dropped off last week. Raspberries, plums, strawberries, blueberries, nectarines and apricots would be lovely choices now, while grapefruit, orange and lemon would be wonderful choices for the fall and winter.
Pavlova with blackberry and peaches
Makes: 6-8 servings; total time: 4 hours
For the Pavlova:
8 egg whites
2 cups caster sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
Zest from 1 lemon
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
For the blackberry coulis:
2 cups blackberries
1 lemon, zested and juiced
¼ cup water or white wine
¼ cup sugar
Pinch of salt
For the whipped cream:
2 cups heavy whipped cream
Drizzle of honey, to taste
For garnish:
2-4 peaches, depending on size, pitted and sliced
Preparation: To make the Pavlova, preheat the oven to 200 F. and move the highest oven rack as low as possible to make plenty of room for baking. Place a piece of parchment paper on a large sheet tray and use a cake pan as a stencil to draw a round circle on the paper. Flip the paper over so no ink or pencil gets transferred to the Pavlova, and you are all set.
Place egg whites in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Whisk the eggs on medium speed until they reach soft peaks, around 10 minutes. Now add the sugar, a spoonful at a time (I use a large soup spoon) while the egg whites are mixing. Let 30 seconds go between each addition. This can take around 15 minutes, if you add the sugar slowly enough. Usually I add a spoon of sugar and do some other small task in the kitchen, add another spoonful of sugar and so on until all of the sugar is gone.
You’ll notice the mixture turns white and glossy. Turn off the mixer and test that the Pavlova is done mixing. You’ll know it’s done whisking when you put a small amount of the mixture between your fingers and you can’t feel any granules of sugar. In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch, lemon zest and juice. Pour this into the mixture while the mixer is whisking at a medium-high speed for just one more minute. Transfer this to the center of your parchment paper-lined sheet tray and spread it out in your circle until it looks like a cake. At this point, use a spatula to make swirls, stripes or whatever general design you want. Transfer the Pavlova to the oven for two hours, making sure to not open the oven door while it’s baking. When it’s done baking, turn off the oven and leave the Pavlova to slowly cool in the oven for another hour.
While the Pavlova is baking, make the blackberry coulis: Place the blackberries, lemon zest, lemon juice, water, sugar and pinch of salt in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Let this mixture simmer for 10 minutes or so until all the sugar is dissolved. Turn off the heat and carefully blend the mixture for around a minute until smooth. Strain through a fine mesh strainer and reserve until ready for serving.
To make the whipped cream, whisk the cream to stiff peaks. Drizzle in honey in the last few seconds, until it’s just barely sweetened.
To serve, top the Pavlova with whipped cream, drizzle with blackberry coulis and top with peaches. The Pavlova is best when eaten the same day.
