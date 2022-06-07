The year was 1893, or so the most famous story goes. Chicago businessman Potter Palmer had given his wife, Bertha, an epic wedding gift, The Palmer House Hotel. In preparation for the World’s Fair, Bertha instructed the hotel’s pastry chefs to come up with a dessert that could hold up well in boxed lunches at the women’s pavilion.
Fast-forward 128 years, and you’ll find the hotel still making the same brownie recipe today, a dense chocolate confection with walnuts and an apricot glaze, a magnet for tourists wanting to taste a bit of history and chocolate in a single bite. When I think about my favorite recipes, I cannot help but notice they all offer something beyond the ingredients and techniques and even flavor — a memory capsule of time and place.
Brownies are considered a bar cookie as opposed to cake due to their dense texture and the omission of rising agents. And just like Bertha Palmer envisioned all those years ago, not only are they decadent and delicious — they won’t let you down when it comes to holding their shape during transport.
When baking brownies of any kind, the most important cooking technique to remember is to avoid over-baking. The chewy center we know and love relies on us remembering this detail. Most brownie recipes call for a 9-inch square baking dish and then a baking time of 20-25 minutes. But I would like you to dare to think beyond this. The truth is, you can use a variety of sizes of dishes, which will call for a variety of times. What you are looking for is a just-set, flakey brownie top, and when a knife is inserted, it comes out fairly clean with a shiny surface from the buttery batter and maybe a few crumbs stuck to the sides. As for the chile powder in this recipe, that is totally up to you. I used a spicy smoked red chile powder until the piñon butter tasted like it had a kick. But you could use a mild or medium heat to make it the heat level you feel comfortable with.
In this version, I wanted to bring flavors of the high desert while maintaining the dense, chewy interior and crispy edges and flakey top brownies are known for. At first, I tried incorporating ground piñon nuts and red chile directly into the batter. This interfered too much with the texture, and no matter how hard I tried, the brownie baked up more like a cake, lacking the gooey middle I wanted. Eventually and after more test batches than I can count, I landed on a straightforward brownie laced with a rich and creamy piñon butter swirled throughout, spiked with red chile powder that lingers delightfully on the tongue, bouncing off the chocolate, sea salt and piñon nuts.
And as many recipes before have emerged triumphantly after some kind of kitchen “mistake,” the same is true here. Initially, I thought I had made too much piñon butter because I only ended up using half of the piñon butter to swirl into the brownie before baking. On a whim, I pulled out the leftover piñon butter from the fridge and served it with the brownies to see if anyone wanted to spread some on the top or sides. It was a wonderful discovery, creating a perfect match of flavor and texture. Thank goodness for culinary mistakes and the discoveries that would never see the light of day without them.
Piñon and Red Chile Butter Brownies
Makes: 12 brownies; total time: 1.5 hours
For the piñon butter:
½ cup piñon nuts
2 tablespoons olive oil
¼ teaspoons flakey sea salt
red chile powder, to taste
For the brownies:
¾ cups salted butter
1 cup chopped dark chocolate (or high-quality chips)
3 large eggs, room temperature
1½ cups powdered sugar
½ cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract or paste
¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon flakey sea or kosher salt
Preparation: Toast the piñon nuts in a sauté pan over medium heat until they are lightly golden brown. Transfer them to a food processor with oil, sea salt and red chile powder and blend until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl and store in the refrigerator until you are ready to use.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-by-9-ish baking dish with parchment paper. Over medium heat, bring the butter to a simmer. Turn off the heat and add the chocolate. Let sit for a couple of minutes, then whisk together. In a large bowl using a whisk, hand or stand mixer, whisk together the eggs, powdered sugar, brown sugar and vanilla for a few minutes until the mixture is creamy and fluffy. Add the melted chocolate and butter mixture to this and whisk until combined. In a separate, dry bowl, whisk together the cocoa powder, flour and sea salt. Now add this to the brownie mixture and whisk until combined and there are no lumps.
Transfer the batter to the prepared pan. Swirl half of the piñon butter into the brownies using a knife and save the rest for later. Bake for around 20-30 minutes, or until you can see the top is set, but when a paring knife is inserted into the middle, it comes out a little moist. Let cool before slicing. Store leftovers in an airtight container. Serve with the remaining piñon butter on the side for spreading directly on the brownies as desired.