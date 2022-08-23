I got it wrong — these chocolate and peanut butter mini-cakes aren’t just for kids. They’re devoured as quickly by adults as by the younger set, and with good reason: The cakes deliver deep chocolate flavor and moist, dense texture (think pound cake) enriched by thick swirls of smooth, melt-in-your-mouth peanut butter frosting. If you want to gild the lily, you can embellish the frosting further with a sprinkle of grated dark chocolate and a drizzle of the same chocolate, melted.
After adjusting the recipe for altitude, I used an unusual method, called reverse creaming, to prepare it. Traditionally, when making cake batter, we first cream butter and sugar by beating the mixture until enough air is incorporated to make it light and fluffy. After that, we add the eggs, and finally, alternately stir in the dry and liquid ingredients. In the reverse-creaming method, we switch the order of the ingredients. We start by combining the dry ones, then mix in the butter (so it’s never beaten to a light and fluffy state) and the eggs, and, lastly, beat in the rest of the wet ingredients. I find this approach is an excellent choice in the reduced air pressure that occurs at high altitude because, when we use the traditional method, we can easily beat too much air into the batter when creaming the butter and sugar, creating a cake that lacks sufficient structure and may collapse while baking.
Use high-quality cocoa powder; it determines the intensity of the chocolate flavor. While I prefer natural peanut butter, it doesn’t work well in the frosting.
Chocolate and Peanut Butter Mini-cakes
Adjusted for altitudes of
7,000 feet and above
Makes: 12 mini-cupcakes or
7 standard cupcakes; total time: 1½ hours
For the cakes:
½ cup plus 1 tablespoon bleached all-purpose flour (spoon gently into measuring cup and level)
½ cup plus 1 tablespoon superfine granulated sugar, preferably Baker’s
¼ cup unsweetened natural cocoa powder (not Dutch-processed)
2 healthy pinches baking soda
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces and softened
1 large or extra-large egg, cold
1 large or extra-large egg white
¼ cup milk, cold
½ teaspoon instant espresso powder
Generous ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
For peanut butter frosting:
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
½ cup creamy peanut butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
1½-2 cups confectioners’ sugar
2-4 tablespoons milk or cream
For chocolate topping, optional:
2 ounces semisweet chocolate
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, with a rack in the lower third position. Line the cupcake pan with paper liners; lightly grease the liners with a baking spray that contains flour.
Make the cake batter: Combine the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda and salt in a large bowl and whisk vigorously to combine. Add the softened butter pieces, the egg and the egg white. Set a timer for 2 minutes. Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat until the dry ingredients are moistened but not wet. Increase the mixer speed to high and beat until the 2 minutes are up. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl. In a one-cup measure or small bowl, combine the cold milk, the espresso powder and the vanilla. Add this to the batter and beat for another 21/2 minutes on high speed, scraping the sides and bottom of the bowl as you do so.
Bake the cakes: Spoon the batter into the prepared pan, filling the cups to about a quarter of an inch from the top. Smooth the tops and tap the filled pan on a counter a couple of times to release any air bubbles. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center of several of the cakes comes out clean, 16-18 minutes (longer for standard-sized cupcakes). Don’t overbake.
Cool the baked cakes: Remove the pan from the oven to a rack and cool 10 minutes. Remove the cupcakes from the pan and let them cool completely on the rack.
Make the frosting: Cut the butter into 8 pieces, add them and the peanut butter to a mixing bowl and beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Beat in the vanilla and sugar, ¼-cup at a time, until a firm, smooth mixture forms. Add milk/cream a little at a time until it reaches a pipe-able consistency. If it’s too thin, add more sugar. Spoon mixture into a piping bag fitted with a star tip and make swirls of frosting on each cake.
Add the topping, if using: Grate 1½ tablespoons of the semisweet chocolate and sprinkle it on the frosted tops. Melt the remaining chocolate and drizzle it decoratively over the frosting.
The cake recipe is a variation of one published in Alice Medrich’s Bittersweet.
Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.