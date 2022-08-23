P1030983.JPG

Chocolate and peanut butter mini-cakes are a treat for all ages.

 Vera Dawson/For The New mexican

I got it wrong — these chocolate and peanut butter mini-cakes aren’t just for kids. They’re devoured as quickly by adults as by the younger set, and with good reason: The cakes deliver deep chocolate flavor and moist, dense texture (think pound cake) enriched by thick swirls of smooth, melt-in-your-mouth peanut butter frosting. If you want to gild the lily, you can embellish the frosting further with a sprinkle of grated dark chocolate and a drizzle of the same chocolate, melted.

After adjusting the recipe for altitude, I used an unusual method, called reverse creaming, to prepare it. Traditionally, when making cake batter, we first cream butter and sugar by beating the mixture until enough air is incorporated to make it light and fluffy. After that, we add the eggs, and finally, alternately stir in the dry and liquid ingredients. In the reverse-creaming method, we switch the order of the ingredients. We start by combining the dry ones, then mix in the butter (so it’s never beaten to a light and fluffy state) and the eggs, and, lastly, beat in the rest of the wet ingredients. I find this approach is an excellent choice in the reduced air pressure that occurs at high altitude because, when we use the traditional method, we can easily beat too much air into the batter when creaming the butter and sugar, creating a cake that lacks sufficient structure and may collapse while baking.

Use high-quality cocoa powder; it determines the intensity of the chocolate flavor. While I prefer natural peanut butter, it doesn’t work well in the frosting.

Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.

