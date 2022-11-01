This time of year, I can never quite figure out if I love making soups and stews because they are the most warming dinners I can think of, or if it’s because making a big pot of one thing makes mealtimes easy during an increasingly busy time of year. As I write this, I think I’ve just decided: It’s both. Sure, it might take a bit of time to make (although rotisserie chickens make so many things a lot easier these days), but how many meals can a single pot of soup last? I’m happy to report, a lot.

The week I made this, a friend was sick and it was my dad’s birthday, so I just doubled the recipe from the beginning. I pulled out my two big soup pots and got to work. I ended up with 9 quarts of stew with enough to share with three other households. Whenever I make soup or stew this time of year, I try to pop a quart or two in the freezer for sharing or times when I have suddenly run out of ideas for dinner.

This is a stew that is all about building flavor. Each of the ingredients here can stand on their own. But when they slowly build on one another, something beautiful happens. Their flavors meld together, creating a stew that is hearty, packed full of complementary flavors but also mellow. On the day I brought this to my parents’ house, we stopped by Sage Bakehouse and picked up a loaf of rye bread. It was the perfect bread for serving on the side.

Chicken stew with butternut squash and apple.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.

