Chicken stew with butternut squash and apple.

This time of year, I can never quite figure out if I love making soups and stews because they are the most warming dinners I can think of, or if it’s because making a big pot of one thing makes mealtimes easy during an increasingly busy time of year. As I write this, I think I’ve just decided: It’s both. Sure, it might take a bit of time to make (although rotisserie chickens make so many things a lot easier these days), but how many meals can a single pot of soup last? I’m happy to report, a lot.
The week I made this, a friend was sick and it was my dad’s birthday, so I just doubled the recipe from the beginning. I pulled out my two big soup pots and got to work. I ended up with 9 quarts of stew with enough to share with three other households. Whenever I make soup or stew this time of year, I try to pop a quart or two in the freezer for sharing or times when I have suddenly run out of ideas for dinner.
This is a stew that is all about building flavor. Each of the ingredients here can stand on their own. But when they slowly build on one another, something beautiful happens. Their flavors meld together, creating a stew that is hearty, packed full of complementary flavors but also mellow. On the day I brought this to my parents’ house, we stopped by Sage Bakehouse and picked up a loaf of rye bread. It was the perfect bread for serving on the side.
If you wanted to make this vegetarian or vegan, you could easily accomplish this by leaving out the bacon, butter and chicken, and add vegetable broth to the soup instead of chicken broth. Or if there’s a vegetable listed here you don’t like, feel free to skip it and add any number of other veggies like cauliflower, broccoli, parsnip, celeriac, turnip, carrot or potatoes. Do you have a fall herb you love, like thyme, rosemary or sage? Add it!
One of the nice things about stews is that nothing is expected to be precious. So when I say dice, don’t spend a second trying to make things perfect or small. In fact, I like shooting for half- to one-inch pieces, and when checking that the squash is tender, choose one of the bigger pieces to test.
Chicken stew with butternut squash and apple
Makes: 8-12 servings; total time: 3 hours
For the chicken broth:
1 rotisserie chicken
12 cups of cold water
2 carrots, trimmed and cut in half
2 ribs of celery, trimmed and cut in half
1 large yellow onion, trimmed and quartered
3 sprigs of rosemary
Good pinch of salt
Crack of black pepper
Splash of apple cider vinegar
For the stew:
4 pieces of bacon, diced
2 tablespoons butter
2 large yellow onions, sliced
4 cloves of garlic, peeled and thinly sliced
3 portobello mushrooms, diced
2 apples (sweet and firm like Fuji, Honeycrisp, Gala), cored and diced
2 fire-roasted poblanos, peeled, seeded and diced
¼ cup masa harina
1 cup dry white wine
1 medium butternut squash, trimmed, peeled, seeded and diced
8 cups chicken broth
1 bunch Tuscan kale, stems removed and torn into pieces
Preparation: Make the chicken broth. Using your hands over a large pot, the rotisserie chicken should easily break apart into pieces and arrange in the bottom of the pot. Cover the chicken pieces with cold water. Add the carrot, celery, onion, rosemary, salt, pepper and vinegar. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to low. Let the chicken broth simmer gently for 1 hour. Turn the heat off and carefully remove the large chicken pieces with tongs or a large slotted spoon. Then strain the broth through a fine mesh strainer. When the chicken is cool enough to handle (and still warm), pick through the bones and vegetables, pulling all the chicken meat, reserving in a bowl. As I’m picking through everything, I usually keep a small saucer to the side, reserving pieces of skin with a few pieces of meat for my dog. Make sure to remove and discard all bones. Keep the chicken in the fridge until ready to add to the stew. Keep the broth to the side, unless you are making the stew at a later time, in which case let the broth come to room temperature and then refrigerate or freeze until ready to make the stew.
To prepare the stew, first render the bacon. Place the bacon in a heavy-bottomed soup pot or Dutch oven and turn the heat on medium-low. This will take a while, but keep stirring the bacon while you are prepping other ingredients. Cook the bacon until it is crispy and most of the fat has melted into the pan. You’ll notice the crackling and popping noises you heard during the cooking process has shifted to a foaming and rolling kind of sound. This tells you the bacon has rendered and is now essentially frying in its own fat. Carefully remove the crispy bacon pieces with a heat-safe slotted spoon and reserve.
Leaving the temperature at medium-low, add the butter and onions. Slowly let the onions caramelize. Once they have turned a beautiful golden brown, add the garlic. Cook and stir for a few minutes. Turn the heat up to medium and then add the mushrooms, apples and poblanos, cooking for around 10 minutes, until the water has released from the mushrooms and apples. Sprinkle in the masa harina and give it a stir. After a couple of minutes, add the wine, and using a wooden spoon, deglaze the bottom of the pan by scraping all the bits that may be sticking to the bottom. Add the butternut squash and chicken broth, and bring to a simmer. Let the stew simmer for around 45 minutes, or until the butternut squash is tender. Check seasoning and add salt and pepper as needed.
To finish the stew, transfer 4 cups of the stew to a blender and blend until smooth. Place this back in the pot. Now add your reserved chicken and kale. Let everything simmer together for 10 minutes. Ladle into bowls and garnish with your reserved crispy bacon.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.