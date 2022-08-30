I’m not exactly sure why, but these cool mornings and breeze-filled nights over the past week have felt like a wonderful surprise, ushering in a unique window of time where peak market ingredients and oven cooking can meet, mingle and make some late-summer magic.
This is a straightforward celebration of sweet corn, which, according to what I tend to find at the farmers market, might have even a shorter time window than chiles. This recipe calls for corn kernels that have been cut off the cob, but the possibilities don’t end there.
This week, a Diné friend recounted the story told to him by his dad about the Long Walk his ancestors experienced and the foods that helped them survive that forced relocation in the 1860s. This is a story that hurts to hear but one that needs to be told, heard and remembered. How do I live here with my family, with this devastating history and be part of something different, moving forward in love? All I have to do is watch how my friend prepares pads of prickly pear cactus, pods of dried chile or husks of corn, and I can see one small way how. I am reminded of the importance of noticing how the food grown here is a gift, how sometimes being grateful is not only a thought ruminating in our head or heart, but is also an action to be lived and available to all of us. As a non-Native deeply thankful to call New Mexico my home, using every part of the corn ear when I’m able feels like one small way to say thank you with my hands.
The husk, silk and cobs can be utilized to get the most out of every ear. Of course, any compost pile would be happy to have them, and having the time to keep these parts and make things with them is indeed a privilege. The husks can be dried in the sun for later use to make tamales. Strands of corn silk, known for containing vitamin C, antioxidants and potassium, can be steeped fresh as a tea or dried to be made into tea later. I also have seen corn silks fried to garnish atop fish or soups, and also made into a nest in which to roast or steam fish. The cobs are maybe my favorite part and make a delicious stock that can be frozen for stews and soups later in the year.
I set out to make a savory corn clafoutis but, in the end, decided to call this a corn pudding. Technically, it’s built similarly to how a clafoutis is constructed, by layering fruit in the bottom of a pan or dish and pouring a custard-like batter over the top. But after the first bite, it felt more like a pudding. When I made this for my family the first time, I served it as a side with some grilled chicken, but then something unexpected happened: Without realizing it, we all pushed the chicken to the side, and this pudding became the main dish. While this makes a lovely side, it’s an easy main course, especially when served with a green salad.
For a vegetarian version, you could leave the bacon out. In the fall, I might swap out the basil and use sage instead. And when it comes to the green chile, use however many you want to reach the heat level you are comfortable with. Three green chiles made it perfectly spiced for us, but might be a bit too much for some.
Sweet Corn Pudding
Makes: 6-8 servings; total time: 1 hour
2 thick slices of bacon, sliced
1 cup milk
1 cup half-and-half
4 eggs
4 tablespoons melted butter
½ cup yellow corn meal
1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 large shallot, sliced
1 to 3 garlic cloves depending on size, thinly sliced
3 fire-roasted green chiles, peeled, seeded and diced
3 cups sweet corn kernels
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
¼ cup basil leaves, sliced
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Place a large cast-iron skillet (10- to 12-inch size) on the stove over medium-low heat. Slowly cook the bacon until the fat is rendered and the bacon is beginning to crisp. While the bacon is cooking, place the milk, half-and-half, eggs, melted butter, corn meal, salt, nutmeg and pepper in a blender and blend until smooth, around 30 seconds. Reserve.
Once the bacon is rendered in your cast-iron skillet, add the shallot and let cook until the shallot begins to turn a golden brown. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Now add the fire-roasted chiles and corn, and stir until everything is combined. Sprinkle the cheddar and Parmesan cheese over the top of the mixture, pour in the reserved batter and bake for 30 minutes, or until the pudding is slightly puffed up in the pan and doesn’t have a wobble. Let cool for at least 15 minutes before garnishing with fresh basil and slicing into wedges.
Note: If you don’t have a cast-iron pan, simply cook the bacon, shallot, garlic, chiles and corn as the recipe is written, in any kind of skillet you have. Then transfer this mixture to a baking dish before pouring over the batter and baking in the same way.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Find her on Instagram @chefmariannesundquist and email her at marianne@stokli.com.