I’m not exactly sure why, but these cool mornings and breeze-filled nights over the past week have felt like a wonderful surprise, ushering in a unique window of time where peak market ingredients and oven cooking can meet, mingle and make some late-summer magic.

This is a straightforward celebration of sweet corn, which, according to what I tend to find at the farmers market, might have even a shorter time window than chiles. This recipe calls for corn kernels that have been cut off the cob, but the possibilities don’t end there.

This week, a Diné friend recounted the story told to him by his dad about the Long Walk his ancestors experienced and the foods that helped them survive that forced relocation in the 1860s. This is a story that hurts to hear but one that needs to be told, heard and remembered. How do I live here with my family, with this devastating history and be part of something different, moving forward in love? All I have to do is watch how my friend prepares pads of prickly pear cactus, pods of dried chile or husks of corn, and I can see one small way how. I am reminded of the importance of noticing how the food grown here is a gift, how sometimes being grateful is not only a thought ruminating in our head or heart, but is also an action to be lived and available to all of us. As a non-Native deeply thankful to call New Mexico my home, using every part of the corn ear when I’m able feels like one small way to say thank you with my hands.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Find her on Instagram @chefmariannesundquist and email her at marianne@stokli.com.

