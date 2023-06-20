Summer is the perfect time to make ceviche — something fresh, light and full of bright flavor that can be enjoyed as an appetizer, side dish or full-on dinner. It’s difficult to assign a serving size to recipes like this because it can be enjoyed and served all kinds of ways. This is the thing about delicious foods that tend to be thought of as appetizers: Sometimes they are so good, it’s hard to want to eat anything else with it. This summer ceviche might be one of those recipes. You can serve it on a big platter with tortillas, corn chips, grilled corn on the cob or sweet potatoes. You can fill cucumber cups for a lovely summer appetizer. You could also serve bowls of it for dinner with fresh avocado, a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil over the top and tortilla chips or fresh bread on the side.
The concept of ceviche is delightfully simple. Raw, fresh fish or shellfish (in this case shrimp) is combined (usually) with lime or lemon juice, and the citric acid from the juice reacts with the proteins in the meat and has the effect of gently “cooking” the seafood. Ideally when you take a bite of ceviche, it’s firm on the outside and lusciously tender on the inside.
The most important thing when making ceviche is to choose the freshest, highest-quality seafood you can find. Choose a trusted source and make sure it stays cold every step of the way. For instance, I live 10 minutes from the grocery store, but when buying fresh fish, I’ll bring an insulated cooler bag with ice packs for the trip home. If storing the fish in the refrigerator for the next day (I wouldn’t recommend going longer), I’d even recommend storing the container of fish on ice packs in the fridge to keep the temperature down even more.
Time can be helpful as a guideline, but the best way to monitor the safety of your fish is to use your eyes and nose. Fish should smell like the ocean, not fishy. It should feel firm and have a little bounce back when you press it. And it should look slightly translucent, clean and not as if it’s been soaked in water.
This recipe calls for lime as the acid, peach as the fruit and jalapeño as the chile, but as with most recipes, there is plenty of room to get creative. You could experiment with lemon juice on its own or mixed with lime or orange juice. You could add coconut milk, ginger, lemongrass or even vanilla bean. You could swap out the peach for a plum, nectarine or apricots. I recently made a batch with fire-roasted poblano chile instead of jalapeño, and it was magically smoky, bright, briny and fruit forward, all at the same time.
Summer shrimp ceviche
Makes: around 1 quart;
total time: 1 hour
1 pound raw, fresh shrimp, deveined and diced
1 large ripe peach, diced
1 cup diced cucumber
1 large shallot, minced
1-2 jalapeños, seeded and minced
1 cup fresh cilantro leaves, minced
1½ cups fresh lime juice
Salt and pepper, to taste
Preparation: In a medium bowl, add the shrimp, peach, cucumber, shallot, jalapeño and cilantro. Add the lime juice with a generous pinch of salt and pepper, and cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Serve immediately.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist, email her at marianne@stokli.com and find past recipes at highdeserttable.com.