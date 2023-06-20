Summer is the perfect time to make ceviche — something fresh, light and full of bright flavor that can be enjoyed as an appetizer, side dish or full-on dinner. It’s difficult to assign a serving size to recipes like this because it can be enjoyed and served all kinds of ways. This is the thing about delicious foods that tend to be thought of as appetizers: Sometimes they are so good, it’s hard to want to eat anything else with it. This summer ceviche might be one of those recipes. You can serve it on a big platter with tortillas, corn chips, grilled corn on the cob or sweet potatoes. You can fill cucumber cups for a lovely summer appetizer. You could also serve bowls of it for dinner with fresh avocado, a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil over the top and tortilla chips or fresh bread on the side.

The concept of ceviche is delightfully simple. Raw, fresh fish or shellfish (in this case shrimp) is combined (usually) with lime or lemon juice, and the citric acid from the juice reacts with the proteins in the meat and has the effect of gently “cooking” the seafood. Ideally when you take a bite of ceviche, it’s firm on the outside and lusciously tender on the inside.

The most important thing when making ceviche is to choose the freshest, highest-quality seafood you can find. Choose a trusted source and make sure it stays cold every step of the way. For instance, I live 10 minutes from the grocery store, but when buying fresh fish, I’ll bring an insulated cooler bag with ice packs for the trip home. If storing the fish in the refrigerator for the next day (I wouldn’t recommend going longer), I’d even recommend storing the container of fish on ice packs in the fridge to keep the temperature down even more.