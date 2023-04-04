Glazed in pastel colors, crowned with jelly beans and redolent with vanilla, these baby cakes are a perfect Easter dessert. Serve them at brunch or dinner to add to the traditional joys of the day.
The cakes come together using an innovative method called reverse-creaming. Usually, we start a cake by beating air into butter and sugar until they’re fluffy and light (creaming). After creaming, we add the dry ingredients. With reverse-creaming, the dry ingredients and sugar are mixed together first. Next, the fats and some of the liquids are blended into them and, finally, the remaining liquids are added. It’s fast, easy and gets good results. I like to use it at elevations with reduced air pressure, where creaming can result in too much air in the butter and sugar, causing the batter to rise too quickly and then collapse while baking.
The baked cakes are brushed with vanilla syrup to provide additional moisture and flavor.
Baby Bundt Easter Cakes
Makes: 8 baby cakes; total time: 1 hour, 40 minutes
Adjusted for altitudes of 7,000 feet and above. Make in a Bundtlette pan with ½-cup capacity openings.
For the cakes:
3 large eggs, room temperature
3 tablespoons milk, room temperature
1½ teaspoons vanilla extract
1½ cups bleached all-purpose flour, spoon and level
¾ cup superfine sugar, preferably Baker’s
¼ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
13 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
For the vanilla syrup:
3 tablespoons superfine granulated sugar
3 tablespoons of water
Pinch of salt
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
For the glaze:
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
2-3 tablespoons milk or cream
1½ cups confectioners’ sugar
1½ teaspoons vanilla extract
Food coloring, optional
Jelly beans, optional
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 335 degrees (325 if your pan is dark metal), with a rack in the middle position. Grease the pan openings with a baking spray that contains flour. Use the same spray to lightly grease your cooling rack so the baked cakes don’t stick to it.
Make the cakes: Gently whisk the eggs, milk and vanilla in a small bowl and set the bowl aside. Place the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl and, using an electric mixer on low speed, stir them for about a minute until combined. Add the room-temperature butter and half of the egg mixture, and mix on low speed until the dry ingredients are moistened. Then turn the mixer to high (medium if using a standing mixer) and beat for 90 seconds. Scrape down the bowl. In three additions, add the rest of the egg mixture and beat for 30 to 40 seconds after each addition, scraping down the bowl after each one.
Bake: Spoon the batter into the prepared pan, filling the openings no more than ¾ of an inch from the top. Level the batter. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cakes comes out clean. Check at 23 minutes, though it may take up to 10 minutes longer.
Add the syrup: While the cakes bake, make the syrup: Stir the sugar, water and salt in a small pan over medium heat until the mixture starts to boil and the sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat, cool slightly and stir in the vanilla. Remove the pan from the oven and cool the cakes 10-15 minutes. Invert the pan and let them fall out onto the greased rack. Use a toothpick to poke holes in the cake tops, brush the syrup over them, let it absorb and brush again. You may not use all the syrup. Let the cakes cool completely and rest for several hours to evenly distribute the syrup.
Add the glaze: Place the butter and 2 tablespoons of the milk/cream in a two-cup measure and heat in a microwave to melt the butter. Whisk in ½ cup of sugar until smooth. Whisk in more sugar, a little at a time, until the glaze thickens but is still pourable. If it’s too thick, add more milk/cream. Add the vanilla and food coloring, if using, and drizzle glaze over the cakes. Top with jelly beans, if desired. The baby cakes will remain fresh for two days if well wrapped and kept at a cool temperature.
This recipe is a variation of published in The Cake Bible by Rose Levy Berenbaum.
Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.