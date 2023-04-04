P1050174.JPG

Baby Bundt Easter cakes

 Courtesy Vera Dawson

Glazed in pastel colors, crowned with jelly beans and redolent with vanilla, these baby cakes are a perfect Easter dessert. Serve them at brunch or dinner to add to the traditional joys of the day.

The cakes come together using an innovative method called reverse-creaming. Usually, we start a cake by beating air into butter and sugar until they’re fluffy and light (creaming). After creaming, we add the dry ingredients. With reverse-creaming, the dry ingredients and sugar are mixed together first. Next, the fats and some of the liquids are blended into them and, finally, the remaining liquids are added. It’s fast, easy and gets good results. I like to use it at elevations with reduced air pressure, where creaming can result in too much air in the butter and sugar, causing the batter to rise too quickly and then collapse while baking.

The baked cakes are brushed with vanilla syrup to provide additional moisture and flavor.

Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.