Artichokes are, without a doubt, one of the more annoying vegetables to prepare and cook, and not to mention hyper-seasonal. But that doesn’t stop me from wanting to enjoy them year-round and at a moment’s notice.
Yes, I am about to talk about canned artichokes.
What if artichokes aren’t in season? Or it’s 8:45, and you just got home, but you know what you could really go for right now? An artichoke. And wouldn’t it be great to eat that artichoke with some crispy chicken thighs in a white wine sauce? Sure would.
Well, you’re in luck, because canned or jarred artichokes are widely available, and boy, do they hit the spot.
Artichokes, wine and chicken have an affinity for one another that can’t be replicated. While the specific parts of chicken are up for negotiation (I am partial to thighs), the bone-in, skin-on part is not. You need the skin for its fat, which will render as the skin crisps, and which you can use to sear onions and those aforementioned artichoke hearts, and the bones, which add flavor and ensure against drying out.
Wine-Braised Chicken With Artichoke Hearts
Total time: 45 minutes;
makes 4 servings
4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, or a mix of legs and thighs (11/2 to 2 pounds)
Kosher salt and black pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for drizzling
2 (14-ounce) cans artichoke hearts, drained and halved lengthwise
1 medium red onion, sliced
11/4 cup dry white wine
A few sprigs of thyme, oregano or marjoram
1 cup mint, parsley or dill leaves
Sumac, for serving (optional)
Preparation: Heat oven to 425 degrees. Season chicken on both sides with salt and pepper.
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high, and add chicken, skin-side down. Cook, without flipping, until the skin is deeply golden and much of the fat has rendered, 8 to 10 minutes. (You may need to pour off some of the fat.)
Using tongs, flip the chicken skin-side up. Let the undersides cook for another 5 or so minutes. Set chicken aside. Add artichoke hearts and onions to the pan, letting them sizzle until they get a little color, 3 to 4 minutes.
Add wine and thyme, shaking skillet to make sure the wine is evenly distributed and scraping up any golden-brown bits. Add chicken back to the pan, over the artichoke hearts and onions. Bring to a simmer and place in the oven until chicken has finished cooking and sauce is reduced by about half, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove chicken from oven and scatter with herbs. Finish with more pepper, a drizzle of olive oil, and a sprinkle of sumac, if you have it.
