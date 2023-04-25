After COVID-19 canceled most kids’ big birthday bashes for a couple of years, it’s been fun to be back on the celebration circuit. At least a couple times a month, I take one of my kids to a party, where after a certain amount of merrymaking we all indulge in cupcakes or squares of cake piled high with brightly colored buttercream frosting.

Adult birthday festivities, though, are sadly less common. Recently I reached out to an older relative with a birthday greeting. They replied, with a wink: “When you get as old as I am, you just kind of hope folks forget and your birthdays start passing you by.”

But birthday celebrations shouldn’t be just the domain of the youngest among us. Even if you’re not sending out invitations or stuffing a piñata with candy, there’s never a better reason for a little bit of cake.

