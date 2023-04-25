After COVID-19 canceled most kids’ big birthday bashes for a couple of years, it’s been fun to be back on the celebration circuit. At least a couple times a month, I take one of my kids to a party, where after a certain amount of merrymaking we all indulge in cupcakes or squares of cake piled high with brightly colored buttercream frosting.
Adult birthday festivities, though, are sadly less common. Recently I reached out to an older relative with a birthday greeting. They replied, with a wink: “When you get as old as I am, you just kind of hope folks forget and your birthdays start passing you by.”
But birthday celebrations shouldn’t be just the domain of the youngest among us. Even if you’re not sending out invitations or stuffing a piñata with candy, there’s never a better reason for a little bit of cake.
With my birthday coming up this week, I decided to try out a few highly touted cake options around town. My criteria: It had to be cake or cupcakes — no pies, tarts, flan or other treats. It had to be available by the slice or single portion (even though many places will bake whole cakes by special order if you’re celebrating with a crowd). And it had to be on display: Part of the fun was oohing and aahing over glass cases of goodies before making my selection.
Here are the first four places that made the cut. Have other recommendations? Send them along, and stay tuned for a second serving of Santa Fe cakes in my next column.
I’ve heard there’s no better tres leches cake in town than at Angel’s Bakery & Cafe, already my go-to spot for massive croissants and gorgeous pastries. So I was thrilled to find it available by the slice alongside a range of cakes, including chocolate raspberry and rice cake, a creamy combination of cheesecake and rice pudding. It’s $4.95 and worth every penny: sweet, rich and positively drenched in its signature trio of milk varieties. The hardest part is getting out the door without adding on an extra bag of pastries or a breakfast burrito or sandwich.
Next I headed to Counter Culture, where I was greeted with a fresh tray of its mammoth-sized cinnamon rolls, some of the very best in town. Its cake “slices” are just as outlandish: Torn between orange poppy seed and chocolate, I decided on the latter and wound up with a massive slab of dense, decadent chocolate cake generously coated in deliciously fudgy frosting. Just north of $6, it was twice the size of slices I purchased elsewhere. Just stick to cinnamon roll rules: Grab a friend and a couple of forks, and you’ll be fine.
On a Sunday morning, Tune-Up Cafe was bustling as ever, but the woman who took my order made time to give me the dessert display “tour.” Thank goodness, because there were more than a dozen options of cookies, pies and cakes to choose from. Here, the cake offerings that day included buttermilk with blueberry, German chocolate, carrot cake and a gluten-free coconut lemon. But I went with the employee’s recommendation: a spongy chocolate cake with a light whipped white frosting studded with blueberries and strawberries. This slice was $7 and would have been the perfect way to cap off a savory brunch of Huevos El Salvadorenos, corned beef hash or those legendary pupusas.
Finally, I lucked into a parking space at the ever-hopping Dolina, where an eclectic crowd dined on the restaurant’s equally eclectic, thoughtful menu. The baked goods are a standout here, even among offerings such as housemade bone broth, waffles and organic fried chicken, salmon tartine, paprikash and Hungarian goulash. I couldn’t resist adding a morning bun and cup of coffee alongside my cake order: a slice of the well-loved lemon meringue cake ($6). This light lemon cake has all the tart sweetness of its more traditional pie cousin, with a beautifully browned, thin layer of meringue on top.
With so many single-serving options, you don’t need a crowd to celebrate your birthday in style. Heck, you don’t even need a birthday. These cakes are reasons to celebrate all on their own. (Piñata optional.)