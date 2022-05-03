There is so much about cooking and eating in the Southwest that is special, including green chile cheeseburgers, which top the list for me, especially during the grilling season. I think about burgers made in other places and all the care and effort that goes into coming up with the most creative combination of toppings or signature burger patties, but at the end of the day, we have an unfair advantage: We have fire-roasted green chile.
The best burgers I have ever had have been in New Mexico, and while they vary to some degree, they all have green chile in common. Over time, I have discovered that my favorite burgers tend to be the simplest. I love making this burger and eating it just as is, sometimes with a bun, sometimes wrapped in big pieces of lettuce, but always with melted cheese and a spoon of poblano jam on top. And I can’t believe I’m saying this, but with this combination, I don’t even add my usual burger go-tos of mayo, ketchup and slices of raw onion.
I didn’t want to choose the cheese for you because this is such a personal choice. The day I made these, we melted blue cheese on top of the burgers because it’s one of our favorite cheeses, but goat cheese, cheddar and American would be great, too.
The most important thing for a good burger is a flavorful burger patty. Here, we accomplish this by adding two kinds of meat, half ground chuck and half ground sirloin. The chuck brings the texture while the ground sirloin brings the flavor. Combined together with good seasoning and frozen grated butter for additional flavor and moisture, results in my favorite burger patty of all time. You’ll notice we add a generous tablespoon of dried herbs to the burger. I have an affinity for the herb blend I make called High Desert Herbs, a combination of marjoram, sage, lavender, rosemary, chile and thyme (available at stokli.com), but it’s also similar to herbes de Provence and can be substituted with any or all of the dried herbs listed above.
The jam can easily be made a few days in advance and can be adjusted with different chiles. If you want a spicier jam, instead of poblano, you might want to try a Hatch, Anaheim or even jalapeño chile. Or, you can create your own signature jam by combining more than one chile together.
High Desert Green Chile Cheeseburgers
Makes: 8 burgers; total time: 1 hour
For the poblano jam:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large shallot, sliced
4 garlic cloves, sliced
4 fire-roasted poblano chiles (or your favorite chile), peeled, seeded and diced
¼ cup sherry vinegar
¼ cup brown sugar, packed
Salt and pepper to taste
For the burgers:
½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
1 pound ground beef chuck
1 pound ground beef sirloin
1 tablespoon High Desert Herbs or herbes de Provence
2 teaspoons kosher or flakey sea salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
For everything else:
8 buns
Your favorite cheese and toppings
Preparation: To make the poblano jam, heat the oil over medium heat in a saucepan. Add the shallots and cook for around 10 minutes until they caramelize. Add the garlic and cook for another few minutes, stirring frequently to prevent burning. Add the diced chiles, vinegar, sugar and a pinch of salt and pepper. Let this mixture come to a boil, then lower the heat and let it simmer for around 10 minutes, or until the liquid has reduced by around half in the pan. You can leave this as is or transfer the mixture to a blender and pulse a few times to make a slightly smoother consistency. Check seasoning and add more salt and pepper as needed. Transfer the jam to a heatproof jar and serve warm with the burgers or refrigerate if making in advance.
To make the burgers, first grate the butter into a bowl with a box grater and freeze the butter for around 10 minutes. In a large mixing bowl, combine both types of ground beef, herbs, salt, pepper and frozen butter until the mixture is well combined. Form into 8 patties and keep refrigerated. When you’re ready to grill, preheat the grill and cook the burgers to your desired temperature. When they’re almost done, top with cheese, close the grill and cook the burger for another couple minutes, until the cheese is melted. This is a great time to place the buns cut side down on the grill to slightly toast them. To serve, place burgers on the buns and top with poblano jam. Enjoy with your favorite condiments and other toppings.