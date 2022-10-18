P1020646.JPG

This one-bowl fall Bundt cake is easy to prepare.

 Vera Dawson/For The New Mexican

Fall has come to New Mexico, and leaves aren’t the only thing changing — so is my baking. It now features the produce and tastes of the new season, and this moist, dense Bundt cake showcases just about all of them. It’s a real gem, welcome anywhere from a casual potluck to a Thanksgiving dinner, and extremely easy to prepare.

I adjusted the recipe for altitude by adding more flour and flavorings and reducing the leavening and sugar. I also halved the recipe so I could bake it in a six-cup Bundt pan. I’ve found that, at high elevations, a six-cup pan yields a cake with a better texture than one made in a 12-cup Bundt (the most popular size). If you have only a 12-cup Bundt, no worries — the cake will still come out well, just double the recipe, give it more time in the oven, and expect the cake to have a heavier crumb. No need to roast and chop the pecans called for in the recipe; purchase packaged ones at Trader Joe’s instead.

When serving the cake to adults, I add sophistication and complementary tastes by drizzling warmed slices with a whiskey sauce. If you’d like my sauce recipe, email me and I’ll share it with you.

Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.

