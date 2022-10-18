Fall has come to New Mexico, and leaves aren’t the only thing changing — so is my baking. It now features the produce and tastes of the new season, and this moist, dense Bundt cake showcases just about all of them. It’s a real gem, welcome anywhere from a casual potluck to a Thanksgiving dinner, and extremely easy to prepare.
I adjusted the recipe for altitude by adding more flour and flavorings and reducing the leavening and sugar. I also halved the recipe so I could bake it in a six-cup Bundt pan. I’ve found that, at high elevations, a six-cup pan yields a cake with a better texture than one made in a 12-cup Bundt (the most popular size). If you have only a 12-cup Bundt, no worries — the cake will still come out well, just double the recipe, give it more time in the oven, and expect the cake to have a heavier crumb. No need to roast and chop the pecans called for in the recipe; purchase packaged ones at Trader Joe’s instead.
When serving the cake to adults, I add sophistication and complementary tastes by drizzling warmed slices with a whiskey sauce. If you’d like my sauce recipe, email me and I’ll share it with you.
One-bowl fall Bundt cake
Makes 6-8 servings;
total time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
Make in a six-cup nonstick
Bundt pan. Adjusted for altitudes
of 7,000 feet and above.
For the cake
½ cup plus 2 tablespoons superfine granulated sugar, preferably Baker’s
¼ cup packed dark brown sugar
½ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon table salt
1¼ teaspoons ground cinnamon
Generous 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Generous 1/8 teaspoon ground ginger
½ cup mild vegetable oil
1¼ teaspoons vanilla paste or extract
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour (spoon and level)
1 cup (71/2 ounces) canned pumpkin purée
1 small Golden Delicious apple, peeled, cored and grated or chopped fine
1/3 cup chopped pecans, toasted
For the maple glaze, optional
¼-½ cup lump-free confectioners’ sugar
Pure maple syrup, preferably Grade B or dark
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, with a rack in the center position. Generously grease your pan with a baking spray that contains flour, even if it’s nonstick.
Make the batter: Place the first seven ingredients (granulated sugar through ginger) in a large mixing bowl and beat at low speed with an electric mixer to blend. Make sure there are no lumps of brown sugar in the mixture. Add the vegetable oil, vanilla and eggs and beat at medium speed until combined. Add the flour, in three additions, mixing at low speed after each addition, only until it is fully absorbed. Don’t overmix or the cake will be tough. Scrape the sides of the bowl as needed. Stir in the pumpkin and, finally, fold in the chopped apple and pecans. Check the bottom of the bowl to make sure all ingredients are fully blended and evenly distributed.
Bake the cake: Scrape the batter into the prepared pan, filling it no more than 1¼ inches from the top. Smooth the top if needed and tap the pan on a counter a few times to release any air bubbles. Place the pan directly on the oven rack (air must circulate in the hole in the pan’s center, so don’t place anything between it and the rack). Remove the cake from the oven as soon as a tester comes out clean; overbaking will destroy its pleasing, moist texture. Expect cracks to develop on the top as the cake rises and bakes (they won’t show once the cake’s inverted). Baking time is between 30-40 minutes.
Cool the cake: Remove the pan to a rack, cool 10 minutes, invert and remove the pan, and then cool the cake completely on a rack. The cooled cake can be glazed, or it can be frozen, wrapped airtight, for up to a month.
Make the glaze, if using: Place ¼ cup confectioners’ sugar in a small bowl and whisk to aerate. Add 1 tablespoon maple syrup and whisk to combine. In small doses, add more sugar (if the glaze is thin) and/or syrup (if it’s thick) until the glaze is smooth, opaque and a consistency that slowly slides off a spoon when lifted. Drizzle evenly over the cooled (and defrosted, if frozen) cake and let set.
Store the cake, covered, in the refrigerator for up to five days. Serve at room temperature, slightly warm or chilled; testers liked it all three ways.
This recipe, before adjustments, was given to me by a fellow baker so I don’t know its origin.
Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.