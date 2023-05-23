I’ve been making a lot of posole lately, and on a few occasions, I have found myself with more cooked hominy than I needed. What does one do with leftover hominy when you already have a pot of soup simmering on the stove? This is the question that led me to this week’s exploration into the many ways this nixtamalized field corn is put to use in kitchens across the world.

The first thing that came to mind was a casserole or a salad. I could easily imagine how incredible hominy would be baked in the oven with beans, onions and cheese. And just as easily, I could envision a bright salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, cilantro and lots of lime. Hominy has a rich and varied history dating to 3000-2000 B.C. originating in Mesoamerica, where the nixtamalization method made hominy both digestible and nutritious, and laid the foundation for masa (corn dough) and soups like posole.

While I dived into the rabbit hole of a variety of hominy recipes, I stumbled across a plethora of Ecuadorian recipes for llapingachos. These potato pancakes are typically filled with pork or cheese. They are commonly made using a variety of leftovers, so the variations are endless, and sometimes, instead of potatoes, the cakes are made with leftover hominy at which times they are called llapingachos de mote. They’re often served with fried eggs and topped with hot sauce or peanut sauce and pickled onions. The hominy is pulsed in a food processor until it resembles a “dough” before being bound with egg and sometimes corn flour.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist, email her at marianne@stokli.com and find past recipes at highdeserttable.com.

Recommended for you