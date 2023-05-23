I’ve been making a lot of posole lately, and on a few occasions, I have found myself with more cooked hominy than I needed. What does one do with leftover hominy when you already have a pot of soup simmering on the stove? This is the question that led me to this week’s exploration into the many ways this nixtamalized field corn is put to use in kitchens across the world.
The first thing that came to mind was a casserole or a salad. I could easily imagine how incredible hominy would be baked in the oven with beans, onions and cheese. And just as easily, I could envision a bright salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, cilantro and lots of lime. Hominy has a rich and varied history dating to 3000-2000 B.C. originating in Mesoamerica, where the nixtamalization method made hominy both digestible and nutritious, and laid the foundation for masa (corn dough) and soups like posole.
While I dived into the rabbit hole of a variety of hominy recipes, I stumbled across a plethora of Ecuadorian recipes for llapingachos. These potato pancakes are typically filled with pork or cheese. They are commonly made using a variety of leftovers, so the variations are endless, and sometimes, instead of potatoes, the cakes are made with leftover hominy at which times they are called llapingachos de mote. They’re often served with fried eggs and topped with hot sauce or peanut sauce and pickled onions. The hominy is pulsed in a food processor until it resembles a “dough” before being bound with egg and sometimes corn flour.
By the time I had read through a dozen recipes or so, I was not only hungry, I was also inspired to get in the kitchen and start playing around with a slightly simplified version that wasn’t stuffed or quite as cake-like, but more like a smashed skillet cake with hominy, cheese and chile. Something I could make fast whenever I found myself with hominy to use up, barely needing a recipe but something that would pair well with eggs and/or bacon for breakfast, or later in the day with pulled pork or chicken.
My hope is you find these so easy to make that after a time or two, you won’t need to refer to the recipe when you want to whip up a batch. Think of it like this: You have some hominy left over. You throw some diced onion in the sauté pan with some butter. While it’s cooking, you smash up your hominy (food processor, blender, hand blender, etc.). You transfer the smashed hominy to a bowl with some chopped up jalapeño, a spoon of cornmeal or corn flour, an egg or two, a big handful of shredded cheese and a crack of salt and pepper. Form them into rough patty shapes and fry them in a hot skillet with butter or olive oil. See? You really don’t need to have a recipe to make these your own. Add whatever kind of melty cheese you love or have, and maybe try fire-roasted chiles instead of jalapeño. Add a clove or two of minced garlic or caramelized mushrooms or even fresh corn kernels when they are at their peak in summer. The possibilities are endless, and I now have a forever favorite alternative to breakfast potatoes.
Hominy Skillet Cakes
Makes: 4 servings; total time: 30 minutes
2 tablespoons butter, plus more for cooking cakes
1 medium onion, diced
3 cups cooked posole (hominy)
2 jalapeño, seeded and diced
¼ cup cornmeal or corn flour
1 egg
1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
Preparation: In a large sauté pan over medium heat, add the butter. Once the butter is melted, add the onion. While the onions are cooking, pulse the cooked posole in a food processor until it forms a loose dough. Transfer this to a large bowl with jalapeño, cornmeal, egg and cheese. When the onions are starting to caramelize, add them to the bowl and mix everything together (don’t worry about cleaning the pan; you’ll use it again to cook the cakes). Form dough balls (really whatever size you want) and set aside.
Over medium-high heat, add a nub of butter to the pan. Place one of the dough balls into the pan and gently press down with a spatula. Repeat this until the pan has three or four cakes cooking at a time, being careful not to overcrowd the pan. Cook them for around 5 minutes until they are golden brown on the bottom, and flip them to cook on the other side. Sprinkle them with a bit of salt and transfer them to a platter (you can keep them warm in a 200-degree oven if you want) while you cook the rest. Enjoy!
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist, email her at marianne@stokli.com and find past recipes at highdeserttable.com.