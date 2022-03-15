For as long as I can remember, I have been trying to make the perfect biscuit. I guess you could call it a hobby. I keep a hardcover notebook in the kitchen drawer where I write down my favorite recipes for easy access. Last week, I noticed the only recipes that are crossed out are biscuit recipes, each old recipe a breadcrumb leading to a next, better iteration (or so I hope).
This being said, there are all kinds of biscuits. There are drop biscuits with a wet dough you form with a scoop or spoon, perfect for adding fresh herbs and cheese for a savory treat hot out of the oven. There are soft and fluffy buttermilk biscuits that are delightful with salted butter and jam or drizzled generously with honey butter. There are angel biscuits, which use both yeast and leavening agents like baking soda or powder to create a fluffy, bread-like biscuit; skillet biscuits; and cream biscuits. This version is between a cream biscuit and a buttermilk biscuit, which results in a biscuit wonderful for both sweet and savory uses.
This recipe utilizes corn flour (finely milled cornmeal) to create a golden, crunchy exterior while retaining a soft, fluffy center. I cannot say this is the best biscuit recipe, because knowing myself I will have a new version sometime over the next year, but I can certainly say these are my favorite biscuits right now.
All kinds of biscuits are a combination of flour, fat and some kind of leavening agent. They prefer to not be overmixed and taste best hot, right out of the oven. I usually like to keep things simple and cut biscuits into squares, but you could also use a biscuit cutter to make them into rounds. Whatever way you choose to cut them, just be sure to use a sharp knife, or if using a cutter, make sure to cut straight down (avoid the temptation to twist the cutter) so the biscuit can meet its full rising potential in the oven.
High Desert Biscuits
Makes: 8 biscuits; total time: 45 minutes
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
1 cup half and half
2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ cup corn flour
1 tablespoon aluminum-free baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 450 degrees and line a large baking sheet with a Silpat or parchment paper.
Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter and reserve for brushing on the biscuits. Dice the remaining 4 tablespoons and keep in the fridge.
In a cup, whisk together the half and half with the apple cider vinegar and let sit for around 5 minutes; you’ll notice it thickens.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, corn flour, baking powder and salt. Add the cold diced butter, and with clean, dry hands, work the butter into the mixture until the butter pieces resemble small peas. Now add the half-and-half mixture and gently fold everything together until it forms a wet, shaggy dough.
Transfer the dough to a clean, dry and well-floured work surface, and gently press the dough into a rectangle, around 1-inch thick. Now fold the dough like a letter, by folding the right side so the edge meets the middle of the rectangle, then folding the left side to completely cover the bottom layer of dough. This envelope fold might seem like a little thing, but the results are massive, giving the biscuits all the layers they need to rise and form flaky, buttery layers.
Using your hands, gently press the dough into a rectangle, around 1-inch thick. Cut the dough into 8 squares. Transfer the biscuits to your prepared baking sheet, brush the top of each one with the reserved melted butter and bake for 15-20 minutes, or until they are puffed up and golden brown on top.
