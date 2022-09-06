P1040447.JPG

Baci di dama is a classic Italian cookie created in Northern Italy in the 19th century and is still popular today.

 Vera Dawson/For The New Mexican

Italian baked goods are some of the world’s best, characterized by strong flavors, rich textures and long histories. Baci di dama is a good example; it’s a classic Italian cookie created in Northern Italy in the 19th century and still popular today. Named “lady’s kisses” because it was thought to resemble a woman’s puckered lips (I know, I don’t see it either), it consists of two crisp hazelnut rounds that embrace a soft chocolate filling. There are numerous recipes for them, and all seem to have similarly pleasing results. The older ones feature a filling of melted chocolate and ground hazelnuts (see No. 1 below) while the more recent ones replace it with a commercial chocolate-hazelnut spread (No. 2 below) or a plain chocolate-and-butter filling (No. 3 below). They’re all good; the choice is yours.

Chilling the formed cookies before baking is the only change I make to the recipe at high altitude. This additional step helps prevent them from spreading in the oven, a persistent problem when baking cookies at our elevation. If you don’t have hazelnut flour, you can make it by processing skinned hazelnuts in a food processor with 2 tablespoons of the flour called for in the recipe until they’re very finely ground, stopping before they form a paste.

‘Baci di dama’

Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.

