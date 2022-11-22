Cranberry, Apple, Mincemeat Pie.JPG

Cranberry, apple, mincemeat pie.

 Vera Dawson/For The New Mexican

This pie just shouts, “Happy Holidays!” Cranberries, apples and mincemeat, tastes we associate strongly with Thanksgiving and Christmas, share the spotlight. It’s one of my all-time favorites this time of year — lovely colors, easy to make and delicious. The sweet apples balance the tart cranberries, and the mincemeat adds flavors and textures that make the filling memorable.

Like most fruit pies, it’s best served warm. I top it with hard sauce for adults and ice cream for those who don’t want alcohol. If you can’t find fresh cranberries, you can use frozen ones, just increase the flour to 2½ tablespoons.

Cranberry, Apple, Mincemeat Pie

Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.

