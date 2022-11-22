This pie just shouts, “Happy Holidays!” Cranberries, apples and mincemeat, tastes we associate strongly with Thanksgiving and Christmas, share the spotlight. It’s one of my all-time favorites this time of year — lovely colors, easy to make and delicious. The sweet apples balance the tart cranberries, and the mincemeat adds flavors and textures that make the filling memorable.
Like most fruit pies, it’s best served warm. I top it with hard sauce for adults and ice cream for those who don’t want alcohol. If you can’t find fresh cranberries, you can use frozen ones, just increase the flour to 2½ tablespoons.
Cranberry, Apple, Mincemeat Pie
Make in a 9-inch pie pan, preferably glass; recipe works at any elevation
Makes: 8-10 servings; total time: 5 hours
For the pie
Your favorite two-crust pie dough
½ cup granulated sugar, preferably superfine
1½ tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 cups fresh cranberries
2 medium-large sweet baking apples (Fuji, Golden Delicious, and Honeycrisp work well at high altitudes)
2 cups jarred commercial mincemeat
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
For the glaze
1 teaspoon water or milk
1 egg yolk
Granulated sugar
For the hard sauce
5 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
1-2 tablespoons whiskey, rum or brandy
Get ready: Preheat the oven to 425 degrees, with a rack in the center position. Lightly grease the pie pan and set it aside.
Prepare the dough: Roll half of the pie dough into a circle 12 inches in diameter and use it to line the pie pan, extending it above the pan sides. Place the lined pan in the refrigerator. Roll the second half of the dough, which will serve as the top of the pie, into a slightly smaller circle, slide it onto a cookie sheet or plate, cover it and place it in the refrigerator.
Make the filling: In a large mixing bowl, whisk the granulated sugar and flour until blended. Coarsely chop 1 cup of the cranberries and put them, and the remaining 1 cup of whole cranberries, into the bowl with the sugar-flour mixture. Peel and core the apples, chop them into ¼-inch pieces, and add them to the bowl. Measure the mincemeat and add it to the bowl. Gently stir until the mixture is thoroughly combined and uniformly moistened.
Assemble the pie: Remove the dough-lined pie pan from the refrigerator and pour the filling into it, leveling it as you go. You may not use all the filling; pie pans differ in their capacities. Cut the butter into tiny pieces and scatter them all over the pie filling. Take the top crust out of the refrigerator and, if necessary, let it rest until it warms enough that it won’t crack when bent. Wet the rim of the bottom crust with water so it will adhere well with the top. Place the top crust over the filling, fold the bottom crust over it and press the two together until sealed. Trim, if necessary, and flute the edges. Using a sharp knife, cut several vents in the top crust so that steam can escape as the pie bakes.
Glaze the top of the unbaked pie: Add a teaspoon of water or milk to the egg yolk and whisk until combined. Brush this lightly all over the top crust. If the glaze pools, use a paper towel to remove some it. Sprinkle granulated sugar over the glaze.
Bake the pie: Place the pie on a cookie sheet to catch any drips and put in the oven. After 15 minutes, turn the oven down to 350 degrees and bake for 40-50 minutes longer, until the filling is bubbling and the crust is golden. If the crust is golden before the filling has finished baking, tent a sheet of aluminum foil over the top crust until the pie is done.
Cool the pie: Transfer the pie to a rack to cool. The pie filling sets completely and the pie cuts most easily after some time in the refrigerator. So, if you have time, refrigerate it for at least 3 hours or overnight, remove it from the fridge, cut it and rewarm the pieces before serving. Accompany with hard sauce or vanilla ice cream.
Make the hard sauce, optional: Combine the butter, confectioner’s sugar and the whiskey, rum or brandy in a food processor and pulse until combined and smooth. Store in the refrigerator for up to a week. The hard sauce should be served warm but not liquid; you want it to melt over the pie. It will harden when refrigerated, so remove it from the refrigerator several hours before serving so it warms up and softens. Then, scoop a tablespoon or two over the warm pie.
The pie recipe is a variation of one published in Pie, Pie, Pie.
Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.