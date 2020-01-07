This hearty minestrone is perfect for cold nights — and for using up the ends of vegetables in your fridge. Leave the ribs on the Swiss chard for some added texture.
WINTER MINESTRONE
Total time: 45 minutes; makes 4 servings
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 yellow onion, chopped
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon kosher salt, or more as needed
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or more as needed
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 bunch (5 ounces) Swiss chard, trimmed and thinly sliced
5 ounces cabbage, cored and thinly sliced
2 carrots, scrubbed and thinly sliced
(2 cups)
5 cups homemade or no-salt-added vegetable broth
One (141/2-ounce) can diced tomatoes
11/2 cups ditalini or other small macaroni
One (14-ounce) can no-salt-added cannellini or cranberry beans, drained and rinsed
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
Preparation: In a large pot over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Stir in the onion and cook, stirring, until translucent, about 4 minutes.
Stir in the thyme, oregano, salt, pepper, cinnamon and cloves, and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add the chard, cabbage and carrots and cook, stirring frequently, until the carrots start to become tender, 8 to 10 minutes.
Stir in the broth, tomatoes and ditalini. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover the pot. Simmer until the ditalini are al dente and the greens are tender, about 20 minutes.
Stir in the beans and vinegar. Cook until the beans are heated through, about 3 minutes. Taste and add more salt and pepper, if needed. Serve hot.
Nutrition: Calories: 430; total fat: 16 g; saturated fat: 2 g; cholesterol: 0 mg; sodium: 490 mg; carbohydrates: 63 g; dietary fiber: 9 g; sugars: 14 g; protein: 12 g.
Adapted from Vegan Everything: 100 Easy Recipes for Any Craving, by Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer. The Experiment, 2019.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.