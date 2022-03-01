Since last week I shared my favorite cracker recipe, I thought it only made sense to share my favorite thing to spread on them. This recipe for hot smoked salmon pate is deceptively easy. It can be made in around 10 minutes and used in so many ways. It’s an elegant and exciting canape when piped into gougeres or onto bite-sized rounds of toasted brioche or thick slices of cucumber and garnished with chives and salmon roe, but something about this pate begs for more humble uses.
I love serving it simply in a crock with crusty bread, crackers and cucumber slices. It also makes a lovely open-faced tartine sandwich when generously smeared on a thick slice of toasted garlic bread with a lemony green salad piled on top. It is a rich and satisfying joining of flavors, where smokey depths from the salmon sits alongside bright flavors of lemon and horseradish, all whipped together in an airy cloud of cream cheese and creme fraiche.
This could easily be made with smoked trout or any other hot smoked white fish. It could even be transformed into a vegetarian delight by skipping the fish altogether and folding in roasted golden beets. The most important detail about this pate is to listen to your taste buds, taste as you go and generously season with salt, pepper, lemon zest or horseradish or chives as needed.
Hot Smoked Salmon Pate
Makes: Around 3 cups;
total time: 10 minutes
8 ounces hot smoked salmon, skinned, deboned and torn into pieces
8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
8 ounces creme fraiche
2 lemons, zested (juice used for something else)
¼ cup freshly grated horseradish or prepared horseradish
¼ cup minced chives
Salt and pepper, to taste
Preparation: In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, whip together all ingredients until the pate is thoroughly combined and light and airy. If you don’t have a stand mixer, you can accomplish the same thing by whipping the mixture in a large bowl with a wooden spoon. Adjust seasoning as needed and enjoy!
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.