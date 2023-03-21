Warm weather is on the way, but until then, I am an all-in advocate for charred and warm salads.

Some might argue that because heat is applied to the cabbage, fennel and shallots, a recipe like this has left salad territory. But you’ll notice this is a salad where high heat is applied to the surface while leaving the insides of the vegetables raw. Where have I heard of this before? Oh, that’s right, much like one of the oldest ways to order a steak; I guess I’ll take my vegetables in early spring the same way — black and blue (also called Pittsburgh style).

When thinking about this recipe, I started with cabbage because it is uniquely positioned in the vegetable world to be as delightful raw (sweet and crunchy) as it is cooked (silky and buttery). I can’t help but think of cabbage as the vegetable equivalent to a clown car, where a single cabbage is often so dense with leaves, once you start slicing it, the cups of cabbage just keep coming.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.