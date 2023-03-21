Warm weather is on the way, but until then, I am an all-in advocate for charred and warm salads.
Some might argue that because heat is applied to the cabbage, fennel and shallots, a recipe like this has left salad territory. But you’ll notice this is a salad where high heat is applied to the surface while leaving the insides of the vegetables raw. Where have I heard of this before? Oh, that’s right, much like one of the oldest ways to order a steak; I guess I’ll take my vegetables in early spring the same way — black and blue (also called Pittsburgh style).
When thinking about this recipe, I started with cabbage because it is uniquely positioned in the vegetable world to be as delightful raw (sweet and crunchy) as it is cooked (silky and buttery). I can’t help but think of cabbage as the vegetable equivalent to a clown car, where a single cabbage is often so dense with leaves, once you start slicing it, the cups of cabbage just keep coming.
I’ve been wanting to bring together one of my favorite Mediterranean flavor combinations, grape and olive, so here we are. You’ll notice this recipe calls for green olives. If there is a variety of olive you love, I encourage you to experiment and try it with this recipe. The type of olive I use here is the bright green kind that is meaty and buttery in texture, without a heavy dose of vinegar or salt in flavor (like Castelvetranos or Frescatranos). Olives like this are usually washed in freshwater and lye to remove the bitter phenolic compounds like oleuropein before being cured in lightly salted water.
These olives, brought together with the mild sweetness of green grapes, make the type of vinaigrette I could happily eat with a spoon. But let’s say Kalamata olives are your favorite. I would give them a try here with seedless red grapes.
You can eat this on its own or add protein or grains to bulk up the meal. It would especially be lovely with mashed or roasted potatoes, salmon, shrimp, hot Italian sausages or steak.
Charred cabbage, grape and olive salad
Makes: 4-6 Servings; total time: 30 minutes
For the vegetables:
2 teaspoons olive oil
Salt and pepper
1 small head of cabbage, sliced into wedges
1 fennel, quartered
2 shallots, peeled and quartered
For the vinaigrette:
½ cup green olives, pitted and rinsed (buttery and bright green like Castelvetranos or Frescatranos)
½ cup seedless green grapes
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
¼ cup fresh parsley leaves, sliced through
¼ cup fresh marjoram leaves, sliced through
Salt and pepper, to taste
For the garnish:
Freshly grated Parmesan cheese or goat cheese
Toasted and salted almond pieces (marcona almonds are my favorite)
Freshly cracked black pepper
Preparation: Bring a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the oil with a pinch of salt and pepper. After a minute, add the cabbage, fennel and shallot pieces. Let them sear, turning them as each of their sides get nicely caramelized, being careful to not overcook the vegetables.
While the vegetables are searing, make the vinaigrette. In a blender, pulse together the green olives, grapes, lemon juice, extra-virgin olive oil, parsley, marjoram and a pinch of salt and pepper. Allow the vinaigrette to keep a bit of texture by not overblending.
When the vegetables are seared on all sides, transfer them to a serving platter. Generously spoon the vinaigrette over the top and garnish with Parmesan cheese, almonds and freshly cracked black pepper.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.