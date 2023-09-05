Brownies are a national treasure, and these are one of my favorites. Rich, slightly gooey and made more complex by ribbons of sweetened cream cheese, they’re a knockout. The combination of semisweet and unsweetened chocolate produces a vibrant, not-too-sweet chocolate flavor that is beautifully offset by the cream cheese filling. They’re wonderful on a cookie tray or served with fresh fruit or a berry compote for a dinner-party dessert.
The success of these brownies depends on mixing the batter with a soft hand, only until the dry ingredients are absorbed, and making sure the cream cheese used in the filing is at room temperature.
Cream cheese brownies
Total time: 5 hours; make in an 8-by-8-inch shiny metal baking pan with 2-inch sides; adjusted for altitude
For the brownies:
2/3 cup bleached all-purpose flour.
¼ teaspoon salt
Generous ¼ teaspoon baking powder (but less than ½ teaspoon)
8 tablespoons unsalted butter (one stick)
4 ounces semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, chopped fine
2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped fine
1 cup superfine granulated sugar, preferably Baker’s
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
3 large eggs, room temperature
For the filling:
8 ounces cream cheese (regular or low-fat; don’t use nonfat), at room temperature
1 egg yolk
¼ cup superfine granulated sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Preparation: Preheat oven to 325 degrees, with a rack in the lower-middle position. Line the pan with nonstick or regular aluminum foil, extending it several inches beyond two opposing sides to use as handles when removing the slab of baked brownies. Generously grease any exposed parts of the pan and the regular foil with a baking spray that contains flour.
Make the brownie batter: Combine the flour, salt and baking powder in a small bowl and whisk to mix. Set this aside. Cut the butter into eight pieces and melt them, with both chopped chocolates, in either a microwave oven or on the stovetop, stirring to combine them well. Remove the mixture from the heat and stir in the granulated sugar and vanilla. Add the eggs, one at a time, whisking until incorporated after each addition. The batter should be completely smooth. Add the flour mixture and gently whisk only until the dry ingredients are no longer visible. Set this aside.
Make the filling: Cut the cream cheese into small pieces and place them in a bowl with the rest of the ingredients. With an electric mixer or by hand, beat until combined and perfectly smooth.
Combine brownie batter and filling in pan: Pour half of the brownie batter into the prepared pan. Use a soup spoon to drop half of the cream cheese mixture, in mounds, over the batter. Don’t cover the batter completely, both filling and batter should be visible. Repeat this step with the remaining batter and filling. Using the blade of a small knife or a toothpick, swirl the two to make a marbled pattern.
Bake: Move the pan to the oven and bake until the edges puff slightly, the center is set but not quite firm when touched, and a tester comes out with moist crumbs adhering to it. This will take 45-55 minutes but check earlier; it’ll ruin them to overbake.
Cool, chill and serve: Cool the brownies in the pan on a rack. As the slab cools, the center may dip slightly. If this occurs, use the back of a spoon or silicone spatula to gently press down the edges until the top is level. Chill well (at least 3 hours) loosely covered. Use the foil handles to remove the slab of brownies from the pan, cut it with a thin, sharp-bladed knife and serve.
This recipe is a variation of one published in Cook’s Illustrated Baking Book.
Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at