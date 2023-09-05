P1030214.JPG

Brownies get better with a ribbon of cream cheese.

 Courtesy Vera Dawson

Brownies are a national treasure, and these are one of my favorites. Rich, slightly gooey and made more complex by ribbons of sweetened cream cheese, they’re a knockout. The combination of semisweet and unsweetened chocolate produces a vibrant, not-too-sweet chocolate flavor that is beautifully offset by the cream cheese filling. They’re wonderful on a cookie tray or served with fresh fruit or a berry compote for a dinner-party dessert.

The success of these brownies depends on mixing the batter with a soft hand, only until the dry ingredients are absorbed, and making sure the cream cheese used in the filing is at room temperature.

Cream cheese brownies

Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at

veradawson1@gmail.com.

