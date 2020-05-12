I had a plan to share a different recipe, but then this happened. It all started when we roasted a whole chicken earlier in the week, which always means some kind of chicken soup is not far behind. With a combination of spring and New Mexico ingredients, this stew felt like a welcome dose of goodness.
After we have the roasted chicken for dinner and I’m in the kitchen washing dishes or cleaning up, I put the leftover bones, edible roasting rack (aka thick slices of onion) and any juices left over into a large pot with cold water and any mirepoix vegetables I have on hand. Usually this is carrot and celery, sometimes herbs, garlic and extra onion. I make a stock, strain it, pick any meat remaining, and put the stock and meat into the fridge for the next day. This is why the recipe calls for “cooked chicken.”
The next day, I didn’t know what soup I was going to make, but I had some chicos from Rancho de Santa Fe and I couldn’t wait to cook them (chicos are kernels of sweet corn roasted in an horno before drying). Then I noticed I had a jar of dried New Mexico chiles and some fresh spring spinach and onions. I had oregano and a jar of dried lavender. It kind of felt like a choose-your-own adventure that resulted in a celebration of New Mexico flavors and spring.
It’s also important to keep in mind that this recipe is as flexible as you want it to be. Instead of dried posole or chicos, you could use a couple of cans of hominy if that’s what you have. If you don’t have cooked chicken, you could add chicken breasts to the simmering soup, pull them out when they are fully cooked, shred them and put them back in the pot. Instead of dried whole chiles, you could always use New Mexico chile powder. You’ll also notice that the recipe calls for three to seven Yukon Gold potatoes. That’s because Yukon Gold potatoes are sometimes big, but right now smaller “new potatoes” are readily available. Maybe you don’t want to use lavender, but would rather use some coriander, cinnamon and/or sage. At the end of the day, there is only one ruler of your flavor kingdom — you.
Chicken and Posole Spring Stew
Serves 6-8; total time: around 3 hours
1 cup dried posole (hominy) or chicos
8 dried New Mexico chiles
2 slices of bacon, diced
1 large red onion, diced
5 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
2 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon dried lavender flowers
3-7 Yukon Gold potatoes, diced
3 large carrots, diced
1 lime, zested and juiced
4 cup cooked chicken, shredded
8 cup chicken broth
4 cup fresh spinach
1 bunch of spring onions, sliced
salt and pepper to taste
sour cream or Greek yogurt, garnish
Preparation: The night before, soak the dried posole with 2 cups of cold water in the fridge. The next day, pour the posole and additional water to cover by an inch into a medium-size saucepan and simmer for about an hour.
While the posole is cooking, place a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add the dried chiles and cook on both sides until they soften and smell fragrant. Remove them from the pot, carefully remove stem and seeds by slicing in half lengthwise with a knife and plunge them into the pot of simmering posole. After 20 minutes, transfer just the chiles to a blender with around 2 cups of the hot posole water. Blend and strain this chile mixture through a fine mesh strainer to remove any pieces of skin or leftover seeds. Reserve.
In the large pot over medium heat, add the bacon and cook until most of the fat is rendered and the bacon is crispy. Add the onion, garlic, oregano and lavender and cook for around five minutes.
Strain the posole from any remaining water and add to the large pot. Add the potatoes, carrots, lime zest and juice, chicken, broth and chile sauce and bring to a simmer. Let gently cook over low heat for around three hours, tasting and stirring occasionally and adding salt and pepper as needed. You’ll know the stew is done when a posole is tender but still a bit chewy.
Just before serving, stir in the spinach and spring onions, cover and let cook another minute or two. Spoon into bowls and garnish with a dollop of sour cream or Greek yogurt and freshly cracked black pepper.
