This soup combines cabbage with flavors of cream, sausage, tomato and Parmesan cheese.

 Marianne Sundquist/For The New Mexican

In the vegetable world, cabbage is notoriously underrated.

As a young cook, I can’t remember giving cabbage the time of day aside from a quick slaw to go with tacos or barbecue. And then one day many years ago, a chef I was working for put a dish on the menu that included braised cabbage with a rich beef broth and vanilla bean. I think it was paired with seared, crispy skin duck breast and a celery root purée. The cabbage was a revelation, and I remember how simple it was to prepare it. The delicate cabbage leaves melted in your mouth, while the thicker rib portions sliced like silk with a butter knife and somehow kept their texture while fully absorbing the vanilla bean-spiked broth. I never underestimated the textural versatility or flavor-carrying capacity of cabbage again.

The reality is, this soup tastes a little bit like lasagna in a bowl. Instead of slabs of noodles, there are tender pieces of cabbage throughout, combined with flavors of cream, sausage, tomato and Parmesan cheese. It’s delightful with crusty bread and thoroughly warming — which feels timely given the cold snap coming our way.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.

