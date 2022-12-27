In the vegetable world, cabbage is notoriously underrated.
As a young cook, I can’t remember giving cabbage the time of day aside from a quick slaw to go with tacos or barbecue. And then one day many years ago, a chef I was working for put a dish on the menu that included braised cabbage with a rich beef broth and vanilla bean. I think it was paired with seared, crispy skin duck breast and a celery root purée. The cabbage was a revelation, and I remember how simple it was to prepare it. The delicate cabbage leaves melted in your mouth, while the thicker rib portions sliced like silk with a butter knife and somehow kept their texture while fully absorbing the vanilla bean-spiked broth. I never underestimated the textural versatility or flavor-carrying capacity of cabbage again.
The reality is, this soup tastes a little bit like lasagna in a bowl. Instead of slabs of noodles, there are tender pieces of cabbage throughout, combined with flavors of cream, sausage, tomato and Parmesan cheese. It’s delightful with crusty bread and thoroughly warming — which feels timely given the cold snap coming our way.
I added kale because it’s one of my favorite soup greens, but you could add spinach, arugula, broccoli rabe or chard. The important thing to remember when adding greens is to add them at the end of cooking, so they don’t lose their color and become mushy. This soup could easily be made vegetarian by skipping the sausage and adding other veggies like mushrooms, potatoes, bell peppers, cauliflower or broccoli. And you could also swap out the sausage for other proteins like diced chicken breast or shredded rotisserie chicken.
You’ll notice that in the instructions, I suggest waiting to season the soup until the end of cooking and to taste it before adding additional salt and pepper. Because the sausage, Parmesan and possibly the broth all include salt on their own, it’s possible no additional salt will be needed. So tasting as you go is especially important.
Cabbage and Sausage Soup
Makes: 6-8 servings; time: 1 hour
1 tablespoon butter
1 pound hot Italian loose sausage
1 large onion, diced
4 large cloves of garlic, minced
1 teaspoon herbes de Provence (or High Desert Herbs)
6 cups chicken broth
1 small (14.5 ounce) can of diced tomatoes
1 cup heavy cream
½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
2 fire-roasted roasted poblano chiles, peeled, seeded and diced
1 small green cabbage, cored and sliced (around 8 cups)
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 bunch of Tuscan kale, leaves pulled and sliced
1 cup fresh basil leaves, torn into pieces
Preparation: Bring a large, heavy-bottomed soup pot over medium-high heat. Add the butter and sausage, cooking until the sausage is cooked through and nicely browned. Push the sausage to one side of the pot and add the onion. Cook for a few minutes, until the onion begins to caramelize. Add the garlic and herbs, cooking a couple minutes more. Now add the chicken broth, tomatoes, cream, Parmesan cheese, poblanos and cabbage. Let the soup simmer for around 30 minutes, until the cabbage is tender. Taste the soup, and season with salt and pepper as needed. Add the kale and let simmer for about 5 minutes. Ladle into bowls and garnish with torn basil right before serving.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.