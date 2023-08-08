A warm soup in the middle of summer? There’s only a couple of summertime ingredients that could entice me to watch over a pot of simmering soup in August, and corn is one of them. To celebrate this short and sweet harvest window, this lobster and corn chowder brings two worlds of flavor together — the sweet nectar of summer corn and the delicate delights of lobster.
Lobster tends to be a special-occasion food in our house (like once or twice a year), and even more so since Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch (seafoodwatch.org) moved American lobster to its red “Avoid” category in 2022 because of its assessment that lobster fishing is putting endangered North American right whales further in danger of extinction. The debate over sustainable seafood is a complex one, but with changing ecosystems because of warming waters, along with the livelihoods of thousands of lobster fishermen and women on the line, how we buy seafood deserves a closer look.
I think the best bet is to buy lobster from shops that are committed to sustainable sourcing and to keep an eye on how lobster fisheries continue to shift in a changing world. While the designation has been a blow particularly to lobster fisheries in Maine (the first state to adopt regulations around lobster fishing in 1872 and known for some of the most stringent and sustainable fishing practices in the world), a new spark of progress has ignited in terms of increased research, grant opportunities for exploring new methods, innovations in whale-safe fishing gear and on-demand fishing systems, and fresh eyes on sustainability. The Marine Stewardship Council has a helpful website that provides a list of places you can source sustainable seafood, including lobster (msc.org).
The nice thing about a chowder like this is that lobster isn’t the only option. California spiny lobster, langoustines, shrimp and crab — even rockfish, cod or trout — are options not to be overlooked.
If you’re short on time, you can also buy lobster stock and meat separately if you’d rather not make your own stock. If you choose to make the stock instead of buying it, I would recommend cutting the corn kernels off the cob, reserving the kernels in the fridge and placing the leftover cobs in the stock pot (along with the corn silk!). The residual corn “milk” on the cobs and in the silky corn strands are loaded with flavor and nutrients.
Let’s say you want to make this recipe in its entirety. If you purchase five 2-pound lobsters, steam or boil them and separate the cooked meat and the shells, you will have enough shells for the stock and enough lobster meat for the chowder.
Lobster and corn chowder
Makes: Around 4 quarts, 12 servings; total time: 1½ to 5 hours depending on if you make or buy the stock
For the lobster stock:
1 tablespoon olive oil
5 2-pound lobster shells, torn or cut into pieces
1 large onion, sliced
1 carrot, sliced
2 celery stalks, sliced
1 dry New Mexico red chile, stemmed and seeded
4 cloves of garlic, smashed
4 tablespoons tomato paste
½ cup cognac, sherry or dry vermouth (optional)
A couple sprigs of fresh sage
12 cups of cold water
1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
For the chowder:
4 tablespoons butter
1 sweet onion, diced
2 large carrots, diced
3 cups sweet corn kernels, cut from three ears
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1-3 teaspoons red chile powder (optional)
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour or arrowroot powder
¼ cup cognac or sherry (optional)
2 cups half-and-half
1 large russet potato, diced
1 medium head of cauliflower, cut into florets
6 cups lobster stock
1½ pounds cooked lobster meat, cut into bite-sized pieces
Salt and pepper, to taste
¼ cup sliced basil leaves, for garnish
Preparation: To make the lobster stock, in a large stock pot over medium-high heat, add the olive oil. After a minute, add the lobster shells, onion, carrot, celery, red chile and cook for around 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the garlic and cook another minute more, moving over the vegetables to one side of the pot. Add the tomato paste and stir for a few minutes, letting it caramelize before stirring it into the vegetables. Now add the cognac (if using), scraping the bottom of the pot with a wooden spoon to deglaze any and all caramelized goodness. Let the liquid reduce by about half before adding the sage leaves, water and salt. Bring this to a boil, then turn the heat to low, simmering the stock uncovered for 3 hours.
You will notice it reduces by around half. Strain the stock through a fine mesh strainer and either use it right away to make the chowder, or let it cool to room temperature, then transfer to the fridge to finish cooling. At this point, the stock can be used or frozen for later use.
To make the soup, heat the butter in a heavy-bottomed soup pot over medium heat. Add the onion, carrots and corn, and cook for a few minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in the garlic, red chile powder, flour and cook for another few minutes. Add the cognac and half-and-half while whisking to smooth out any lumps from the flour, and let this come to a simmer. Add the potato, cauliflower and lobster stock. Simmer on low until the vegetables have cooked long enough to become tender.
Blend around half of the chowder in the blender and carefully add it back to the pot. Now add the lobster meat and cook for a few minutes, until the lobster meat is heated through. Check seasoning and adjust with salt and pepper as needed. Ladle into bowls and garnish with sliced basil.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist, email her at marianne@stokli.com and find past recipes at highdeserttable.com.