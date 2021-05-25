Sometimes a component of a dish can’t help but take center stage, and sauce gribiche is a perfect example.
Imagine an aioli or hollandaise, but instead of raw egg yolks creating the base, hard boiled (and smashed) egg yolks are the starting point. Then oil is drizzled in, emulsifying with the egg yolk before being mixed with mustard, cornichons, capers and herbs to create a cold, luscious tartar-esque sauce that is classically served with cold meat or roasted vegetables. I take a bit of a side step from the classic recipe by using less oil and adding plain Greek yogurt for a tangy, creamy sauce that steals the show whenever it shows up on our table.
I love to serve sauce gribiche with roasted, grilled or raw vegetables, and it’s an easy pairing for roasted potatoes, chicken or fish. It’s a surprising winner on pretty much any sandwich, burger or brat and is delightful enough to serve in a bowl on its own for spreading on crusty bread. Parsley is the herb most commonly used, but tarragon, chives or even basil could be used depending on what you have a hankering for.
Here you’ll notice we are roasting the asparagus in the oven, but they are just as good blanched in salted boiling water for a minute, or maybe even better drizzled with a little olive oil and thrown on the grill. In this recipe, we are celebrating the simple moment in time where spring asparagus and sauce gribiche have the opportunity to collide.
Roasted Asparagus with Sauce ‘Gribiche’
Makes: 4-6 servings;
total time: 30 minutes
For the sauce gribiche:
3 eggs
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
¼ cup cornichons, roughly chopped
1 tablespoon capers, roughly chopped
¼ cup parsley, roughly chopped (you could also use chives or other fresh herbs)
½ cup Greek yogurt
salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the asparagus:
2 bunches of asparagus
1 medium red onion
drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil
salt and freshly ground pepper
Make the gribiche: Place eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water by 2 inches. Bring water to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice water for a few minutes to cool. Remove eggs from the water and gently peel. Slice eggs in half, transfer the yolks to a bowl and chop the egg whites, reserving those for later. Add Dijon and lemon juice to the bowl with the yolks and stir with a whisk. Slowly drizzle in the oil, whisking continuously. Fold in the cornichons, parsley and Greek yogurt, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Keep in the fridge until ready to use.
Right before serving, prepare the asparagus: Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a sheet tray with parchment or foil. Trim the woody end off the asparagus. Wash and dry them gently. Lay the asparagus on the sheet tray. Slice the onion and lay around the asparagus, trying to get everything in a single layer, not piled on top of one another. This will encourage browning as opposed to steaming in the oven. Drizzle extra-virgin olive oil on top and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast for 15 minutes or until just tender.
To serve: Spread the gribiche on a plate. Top with roasted asparagus and onions.
