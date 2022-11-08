This morning I woke up to my 5-year-old standing on pillows, staring out the window at a blanket of snow. I’m pretty sure he said something about Christmas spirit before bouncing off the bed to find his brother. This weather has me thinking about everything warm: warm soups, stews, cookies, tea and, yes, even salads. This charred green salad with bagna cauda is warm and nourishing from beginning to end.

Nestled in the foothills of the Alps and sharing a border with France and Switzerland, lies the second largest of Italy’s 20 regions — Piedmont. The region has long been known for its incredible wines (barbera, Barolo and Barbaresco), mountain cheeses, truffles and egg-rich pastas. It’s also the home of bagna cauda (BAN-yuh COW-duh), a warm dipping sauce made from garlic, anchovies and olive oil. I know it sounds like this might be a dish to keep vampires (and dates) at bay, but what’s quite remarkable about bagna cauda is how such bold flavors mellow once they meet and slowly melt together on the stove. This warm dip is often served on Christmas Eve and in a similar way as fondue, with an array of raw and cooked vegetables served on the side for dipping, along with crusty bread, of course.

Here, we take the classic combination of anchovy, olive oil and garlic, then add a bit of chile and lemon to make a warm vinaigrette. This gets spooned over charred kale, frisee and romaine before being topped with crispy breadcrumbs and pickled shallots. Originally, my plan for this salad involved radicchio, but the second I saw big white and green heads of frisee at the store, I changed my mind. All of this is to say, use the kinds of greens that excite you. Greens with a bit of bitterness like radicchio, frisee, arugula, broccoli rabe and endive play well with the salty-savory-sweet punch from the anchovies, garlic, pickled shallots and Parmesan.

