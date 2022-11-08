This morning I woke up to my 5-year-old standing on pillows, staring out the window at a blanket of snow. I’m pretty sure he said something about Christmas spirit before bouncing off the bed to find his brother. This weather has me thinking about everything warm: warm soups, stews, cookies, tea and, yes, even salads. This charred green salad with bagna cauda is warm and nourishing from beginning to end.
Nestled in the foothills of the Alps and sharing a border with France and Switzerland, lies the second largest of Italy’s 20 regions — Piedmont. The region has long been known for its incredible wines (barbera, Barolo and Barbaresco), mountain cheeses, truffles and egg-rich pastas. It’s also the home of bagna cauda (BAN-yuh COW-duh), a warm dipping sauce made from garlic, anchovies and olive oil. I know it sounds like this might be a dish to keep vampires (and dates) at bay, but what’s quite remarkable about bagna cauda is how such bold flavors mellow once they meet and slowly melt together on the stove. This warm dip is often served on Christmas Eve and in a similar way as fondue, with an array of raw and cooked vegetables served on the side for dipping, along with crusty bread, of course.
Here, we take the classic combination of anchovy, olive oil and garlic, then add a bit of chile and lemon to make a warm vinaigrette. This gets spooned over charred kale, frisee and romaine before being topped with crispy breadcrumbs and pickled shallots. Originally, my plan for this salad involved radicchio, but the second I saw big white and green heads of frisee at the store, I changed my mind. All of this is to say, use the kinds of greens that excite you. Greens with a bit of bitterness like radicchio, frisee, arugula, broccoli rabe and endive play well with the salty-savory-sweet punch from the anchovies, garlic, pickled shallots and Parmesan.
The breadcrumbs can be made ahead with any kind of dried bread. The pickled shallots are even better when made a couple of days in advance. Both of these components will likely result in leftovers and can be used on all kinds of salads, sandwiches, even soups. The night I made this, I roasted some salmon, and it turned out to be a match made in heaven. The next time I make this salad, I’ll be adding a poached egg, although it’s delightful just as it is.
Charred green salad with ‘bagna cauda’
Makes: 4-6 servings;
total time: 1 hour
For the breadcrumbs:
1 demi baguette, diced
4 tablespoons butter, melted
Salt and pepper
For the pickled shallots:
1 cup water
⅓ cup red wine vinegar
3 tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons kosher salt
2 teaspoons coriander seeds
2 teaspoons red chile flakes
1 teaspoon paprika
2 fresh rosemary sprigs
4 shallots, peeled and sliced
For thebagna cauda:
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
8 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced
1 small can (around 12) anchovies, rinsed well, bones removed
1 lemon, zested and juiced
1 fire-roasted poblano, Hatch green or Anaheim green chile, peeled, seeded and finely diced
For the salad:
1 head of romaine (or 2 hearts); wash, dry and cut into 2-inch pieces
1 bunch, curly kale; wash, dry and tear into 2-inch pieces
1 head of frisee; wash, dry, trim and cut into 2-inch pieces
Freshly grated Parmesan cheese, for garnish
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment. In a large bowl, toss together the diced bread with the butter and a pinch of salt and pepper. Bake until the pieces of bread are golden brown and completely dried out. Let cool and buzz in a blender or food processor until the mixture resembles coarse sand. Store in an airtight container at room temperature until ready to use.
To make the pickled shallots, add the water, vinegar, sugar, salt, coriander, red chile, paprika and rosemary to a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring this mixture to a boil and let it simmer until the sugar and salt have completely dissolved, around 5 minutes. Place the shallots in a heat-safe jar and pour the pickling liquid over them. Let this cool to room temperature before transferring to the fridge until ready to use.
Make the bagna cauda: In a small saucepan over very low heat, add the oil and garlic. Let this cook as slowly as possible, until the garlic starts to turn golden, 10-20 minutes, depending on how much control you have of the heat. Add the anchovies, lemon juice, lemon zest and chiles. Mash the anchovies with the back of a spoon until everything comes together. Keep over low heat on the stove until ready to serve.
To make the salad, place a large, heavy-bottomed pot over high heat. Add the romaine to the pot and let it sit for a minute or two to get a nice char. Toss it around in the pot once with some tongs and let it cook for a another minute. Transfer the romaine to a large platter or salad plate. Repeat this process with the kale and frisee, adding them to the salad platter as they finish charring.
To serve, spoon the warm bagna cauda over the top of the greens. Generously sprinkle the top with breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese and pickled shallots. Serve immediately.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.