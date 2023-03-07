For months I have been thinking about a muffin recipe for my family that everyone would like. I’ve been putting it off because I have tried a handful of times in the past, and at least one kid in the house scrunched up their noses, somehow psychically aware of my attempt to make it just a bit nourishing. Then that same child (who will remain nameless) wielded their power of persuasion over their brother, and before I knew it, all the muffins were left for me and my husband. Maybe because of my recent success in high-altitude chocolate cake baking, I am gathering my courage and going for it again.

This time, I decided to start with my kids’ favorite flavor combination: cinnamon and sugar. I wanted it to taste sweet and decadent like a cake, but I wanted to avoid a lot of sugar. So for the very first time, I headed to the baking aisle at the grocery store and looked for other types of sweeteners. I landed on a 1-to-1 ratio granulated monk fruit sweetener. Of course, a few days later, a new study came out warning of the dangers of erythritol, a polyol or sugar alcohol, which is added to many monk fruit sweeteners. This no-calorie sweetener is 60% to 70% as sweet as granulated sugar and made from fermented plant sugars. It seems there are dangers everywhere these days, so while I list regular brown sugar in the recipe, use what feels good to you. Whichever sweetener you choose, the results are the same: a decadent cake-like muffin full of cinnamon and almond, packed with protein and that also happens to be gluten-free.

Let’s say, however, that you don’t care if they are gluten-free. If you don’t mind losing a bit of protein, you can use a different type of flour or a combination of flours that you prefer. Also, you’ll notice this recipe makes 14 muffins. I know most muffin tins make 12 muffins, so either save the remaining batter for a second bake, or use two muffin pans, if you have them, to bake all 14 muffins at the same time. Of course, you could use mini-muffin pans or even jumbo-muffin pans if you like, just keep in mind this will affect how many muffins this recipe yields and the baking times.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.