For months I have been thinking about a muffin recipe for my family that everyone would like. I’ve been putting it off because I have tried a handful of times in the past, and at least one kid in the house scrunched up their noses, somehow psychically aware of my attempt to make it just a bit nourishing. Then that same child (who will remain nameless) wielded their power of persuasion over their brother, and before I knew it, all the muffins were left for me and my husband. Maybe because of my recent success in high-altitude chocolate cake baking, I am gathering my courage and going for it again.
This time, I decided to start with my kids’ favorite flavor combination: cinnamon and sugar. I wanted it to taste sweet and decadent like a cake, but I wanted to avoid a lot of sugar. So for the very first time, I headed to the baking aisle at the grocery store and looked for other types of sweeteners. I landed on a 1-to-1 ratio granulated monk fruit sweetener. Of course, a few days later, a new study came out warning of the dangers of erythritol, a polyol or sugar alcohol, which is added to many monk fruit sweeteners. This no-calorie sweetener is 60% to 70% as sweet as granulated sugar and made from fermented plant sugars. It seems there are dangers everywhere these days, so while I list regular brown sugar in the recipe, use what feels good to you. Whichever sweetener you choose, the results are the same: a decadent cake-like muffin full of cinnamon and almond, packed with protein and that also happens to be gluten-free.
Let’s say, however, that you don’t care if they are gluten-free. If you don’t mind losing a bit of protein, you can use a different type of flour or a combination of flours that you prefer. Also, you’ll notice this recipe makes 14 muffins. I know most muffin tins make 12 muffins, so either save the remaining batter for a second bake, or use two muffin pans, if you have them, to bake all 14 muffins at the same time. Of course, you could use mini-muffin pans or even jumbo-muffin pans if you like, just keep in mind this will affect how many muffins this recipe yields and the baking times.
Three out of the four people in my household love them. My most opinionated eater is always more than happy to give me his honest opinion. He said they remind him of banana bread, which he adamantly dislikes, so it’s a no-go for him. But that just means more for the rest of us, so I’m taking that as a win.
Cinnamon Almond Muffins
Makes: 14 muffins; total time: 30 minutes
21/2 cups blanched almond flour
11/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 cups packed brown sugar or 1-to-1 ratio granulated monk fruit sweetener
5 tablespoons butter, room temperature
1/2 cup heavy cream
¼ cup sour cream
3 large eggs, at room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla paste or extract
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and line a muffin pan (or pans) with 14 paper liners.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the blanched almond flour, baking powder, sea salt and cinnamon. Reserve.
In a large bowl, or the bowl of an electric mixer, cream together with a paddle or wooden spoon the sugar and the butter for around a minute, or until smooth and creamy. Now add the heavy cream, sour cream, eggs and vanilla, and mix until evenly combined.
Slowly add the dry mix to this wet mixture, and mix until the wet and dry are thoroughly incorporated. Divide the batter evenly between the cupcake liners and bake for 15-20 minutes, or a toothpick inserted in the center of one of the muffins comes back clean. You can also tell if they are done if the cake springs back when gently touched.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.