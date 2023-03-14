This is the first time in my 150-plus recipes I’ve shared with you that I’ve used the word “best” in the title of the recipe. I went back through all of my recipes to make sure. I tried not to. I tried to call this a half-dozen other names, with the full knowledge that applying a label like this results in the recipe-maker either triumphantly celebrating in agreement or disappointment if taste buds happen to differ from my own. But at the end of the day, this marinade delivers, plain and simple.
The garlic and shallot provide a good base of savory mirepoix vibes and moisture when added to the mix. The lemon adds acidity and works as a tenderizer. The olive oil acts as a conduit, distributing the other components evenly and easily across every surface area of the chicken, while the (real) maple syrup, Dijon, soy sauce, chile and herbs add a versatile blend of umami, heat and hard-to-put-your-finger-on-it deliciousness.
You can use this marinade for any cut of chicken and even other meats like pork and beef, but for this recipe, I chose the part of chicken most inclined to dry out during cooking: chicken breasts. Because undercooked chicken is no joke, it’s important that chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees. And yet, because this part of the chicken is so lean, it’s easy to end up with rubbery chicken headed toward chicken-jerky territory. You’ll notice that for this recipe, I have the oven temperature cranked up to a whopping 450 degrees. This allows the chicken breasts to cook quickly so they don’t lose their flavor-filled juices.
The other thing to remember when cooking chicken is that the thickness of each breast has a direct correlation to how long it needs to cook. So while I suggest an initial cooking time of 20 minutes, what this really means is at 20 minutes, begin taking the temperature. For example, on the night I made these to photograph, the breasts were a little thicker and took around 25 minutes. We had them with roasted broccoli one night, and the next night I diced the leftovers and they made awesome tacos.
If you choose to marinate the chicken in advance and store the raw, marinated chicken in the fridge, just be sure to remember to handle raw chicken with extra care by cleaning all surfaces, utensils and hands thoroughly with hot, soapy water after handling. It’s also a good idea to store raw chicken covered and on the bottom shelf of your refrigerator so there is no chance of raw chicken juice dripping on any other foods.
The best marinated and roasted chicken
Makes: around ½ a cup;
total time: about 25 minutes
1-2 garlic cloves, depending on size, peeled
1 shallot, peeled
1 lemon, zested and 1 tablespoon juice
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon real maple syrup
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon New Mexico red chile powder
1 tablespoon herbes de Provence or High Desert Herbs
3 boneless skinless chicken breasts
Preparation: In a blender, blend together all the ingredients until smooth. Place chicken breasts in a medium bowl (if cooking later) or a baking dish (if cooking now) and pour the marinade over, being sure to coat all surface area of the chicken. Either cover and refrigerate the chicken for cooking up to 24 hours later, or leave the chicken at room temperature just while your oven is preheating to 450 degrees. Roast the chicken in the oven for 20 minutes, or until a thermometer inserted in the thickest part reads 165 degrees. Remove the chicken from the oven, place a piece of foil or tight-fitting cover over the chicken, and allow it to rest for 10 minutes before serving.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.