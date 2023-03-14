This is the first time in my 150-plus recipes I’ve shared with you that I’ve used the word “best” in the title of the recipe. I went back through all of my recipes to make sure. I tried not to. I tried to call this a half-dozen other names, with the full knowledge that applying a label like this results in the recipe-maker either triumphantly celebrating in agreement or disappointment if taste buds happen to differ from my own. But at the end of the day, this marinade delivers, plain and simple.

The garlic and shallot provide a good base of savory mirepoix vibes and moisture when added to the mix. The lemon adds acidity and works as a tenderizer. The olive oil acts as a conduit, distributing the other components evenly and easily across every surface area of the chicken, while the (real) maple syrup, Dijon, soy sauce, chile and herbs add a versatile blend of umami, heat and hard-to-put-your-finger-on-it deliciousness.

You can use this marinade for any cut of chicken and even other meats like pork and beef, but for this recipe, I chose the part of chicken most inclined to dry out during cooking: chicken breasts. Because undercooked chicken is no joke, it’s important that chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees. And yet, because this part of the chicken is so lean, it’s easy to end up with rubbery chicken headed toward chicken-jerky territory. You’ll notice that for this recipe, I have the oven temperature cranked up to a whopping 450 degrees. This allows the chicken breasts to cook quickly so they don’t lose their flavor-filled juices.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.