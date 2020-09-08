No fiestas. No fairs. No fun.
From the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta to Zozobra and Fiesta de Santa Fe, most of our favorite in-person celebrations and events this year have been derailed by COVID-19. And that means we’re missing those classic tastes of summer: whichever heavy, gooey, cheesy, sweet or salty festival goodies you crave when the weather warms up.
Gone are the funnel cakes and churros, the nacho plates and the DIY cups of elote, the aguas frescas and those giant plastic cups of lemonade.
But this month, John Ortega is bringing back a bit of the fun — by converting his Fry Factory food trailer into a drive-thru destination offering a few of those summertime classics.
Head to the Santa Fe Place mall’s east parking lot (near Dillard’s) and you can’t miss it. The cheery red stand is adorned with red-and-yellow flags and signage announcing the main attractions: Funnel cakes! Curly fries! Ribbon fries! Jumbo corn dogs!
Fry Factory is offering those favorites, as well as turkey legs and strawberry or regular lemonade, with prices ranging from $7 to $12 per item, from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday through September. The food trailer opened for the first time Friday to help Santa Feans celebrate Zozobra, and Ortega said they might add some Friday hours (and a few more menu items, such as cotton candy, candied apples or nachos).
From farmers market bags to coronavirus tests, drive-thrus are the new norm in Santa Fe. This one moved pleasingly fast on Saturday afternoon — I counted about 10 cars ahead of me, but it took just 15 minutes to get from the back of the line out to Rodeo Road, my car already filled with the heady scent of hot dough and fresh-fried potatoes.
Two mask-clad servers took orders and money and hustled the food from the trailer, where you can see the cooks at work inside. The food is thoughtfully packaged — and yes, the lemonade came in the kind of reusable bottle you’d tote around a blazing-hot fairground all day. There’s ample room in the parking lot to eat while everything’s fresh, but my funnel cake and ribbon fries with cheese (you can also add green chile and bacon) were still warm when I got home. And sure, some of the charm is missing — the live music on the Plaza, the faint scent of livestock in the summer breeze, the jostling of strangers all soaking in the maximalist magic of communal celebrations — but the taste still conjures sweet feelings of something simply irreplaceable.
If you think you miss the fiestas, festivals and fairs, try being Ortega, who hails from Albuquerque. His Fry Factory is a popular staple at markets, rodeos and fairs around the state and into Colorado and Arizona. The idea to open outside the mall was a way to offset some of the season’s losses, but it’s about more than that, he said.
“We’ve been doing this for 14 years, and I’m very grateful for all these customers,” Ortega said. “With all this news going on, it’s totally negative. It brings people down. People want a reason to come out and be happy.”
And if happiness this summer comes on a stick or dusted with powdered sugar or doused in nacho cheese, well, who can begrudge us?
“People are happy to see us,” Ortega said. “They’re happy that we’re out here. That’s kind of what it’s all about.”
