Every year around this time, I start to get antsy in the kitchen. So many fruits and vegetables to enjoy and cooler weather on the way. In the coming weeks, I’m going to share ways that I squirrel away some of my favorite foods for the winter, but we still have time, so this week is all about the decadent and delicious melon, prosciutto and mozzarella salad.
There are many ways you can get creative and make this your own. You could skip the prosciutto to make this vegetarian, or pile all the components on a slice of grilled bread to make a hearty open-faced sandwich (also called a tartine). Many fruits would work aside from cantaloupe. My 9-year-old has decided cantaloupe is his favorite food, so this and the fact that melon and prosciutto are such a classic pairing helped me choose what fruit to use here. Peaches, nectarines, apricots, plums, watermelon, even cherries would be fun and exciting with the other components in the salad. Of course, other fruits will mean plating a little differently depending on the fruit you use, but at the end of the day, plating is about what is beautiful to you.
The cheese also can be adjusted. If I were making this salad for myself and there was no one else in my house to consider, maybe I would skip marinating the cheese (reserving the chile-garlic oil just for dressing the greens) and use a creamy gorgonzola like Gorgonzola dolce, one of my favorite cheeses, with flavors of savory blue, a hint of sweetness and the perfect amount of salt. But mozzarella is an easy favorite and also wonderful, especially when marinated in a garlicky chile oil, which also functions as the oil part of the dressing.
When you are reducing the balsamic vinegar, keep in mind that your watchful eye is far more important than any time I could possibly suggest. How long it takes to reduce depends on many factors, like how hot your burner is, the surface area of your saucepan and even the viscosity of the vinegar to begin with. For instance, if the vinegar is aged, it might already have a head start toward thickening because of the evaporation that occurs during the oak barrel aging process. So while I suggest a time, always use your own best judgment. One way of testing how far the vinegar has reduced is to transfer a small spoonful onto a saucer and let it cool in the fridge for a few minutes. Another way is to occasionally check how the reducing vinegar coats the back of a spoon, noticing how it changes over time on the heat. Keep in mind that as reduced vinegar cools, it will thicken even more.
You will most likely have some balsamic vinegar left over that can be used on all kinds of things, from pouring some on a plate of olive oil for bread dipping, drizzling over ripe tomatoes with some flaky sea salt or maybe my favorite way to use up leftovers, drizzling a bit over some vanilla ice cream.
If you have any leftover chile-garlic oil, you can put it to use over the next few days cooking all kinds of things, from eggs to pasta, roasted vegetables or as a dip for toasted bread. After putting together this salad, I was making a batch of avocado-green chile yogurt for some tacos and remembered I had a little leftover oil in the fridge. At the last minute, I added it to the yogurt buzzing in the food processor, and it proved to be a delicious decision.
Melon, prosciutto and mozzarella salad
Makes: 4 servings; total time: 1 hour
For the marinated mozzarella:
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 large garlic clove, peeled
1 teaspoon red chile powder
8 ounce ball of fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into wedges
For the balsamic glaze:
¾ cup balsamic vinegar
For the salad:
12 long slices of cantaloupe
12 slices of prosciutto
6 cups salad greens
½ cup fresh basil leaves, sliced
¼ cup sliced shallot or onion
Crack of salt and pepper
Preparation: In a blender, blend together the oil, garlic clove and chile powder until smooth. Pour this into a small bowl with the mozzarella wedges, let marinate for at least 30 minutes and reserve.
To make the balsamic glaze, pour the vinegar into a small saucepan and bring to a gentle simmer over medium heat. Let the vinegar reduce for around 10 minutes. Turn off the heat, transfer to a heatproof jar, let cool to room temperature and reserve.
To make the salad, wrap each piece of cantaloupe with a slice of prosciutto and place three on each plate. Pour 2 tablespoons of the chile oil from the marinated mozzarella bowl into the bottom of a large salad bowl. Now add the salad greens, basil, onion and a crack of salt and pepper. Gently toss and divide between the four servings. Place a few wedges of cheese on each plate and drizzle everything with a generous amount of balsamic glaze.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Find her on Instagram @chefmariannesundquist and email her at marianne@stokli.com.