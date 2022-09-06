Every year around this time, I start to get antsy in the kitchen. So many fruits and vegetables to enjoy and cooler weather on the way. In the coming weeks, I’m going to share ways that I squirrel away some of my favorite foods for the winter, but we still have time, so this week is all about the decadent and delicious melon, prosciutto and mozzarella salad.

There are many ways you can get creative and make this your own. You could skip the prosciutto to make this vegetarian, or pile all the components on a slice of grilled bread to make a hearty open-faced sandwich (also called a tartine). Many fruits would work aside from cantaloupe. My 9-year-old has decided cantaloupe is his favorite food, so this and the fact that melon and prosciutto are such a classic pairing helped me choose what fruit to use here. Peaches, nectarines, apricots, plums, watermelon, even cherries would be fun and exciting with the other components in the salad. Of course, other fruits will mean plating a little differently depending on the fruit you use, but at the end of the day, plating is about what is beautiful to you.

The cheese also can be adjusted. If I were making this salad for myself and there was no one else in my house to consider, maybe I would skip marinating the cheese (reserving the chile-garlic oil just for dressing the greens) and use a creamy gorgonzola like Gorgonzola dolce, one of my favorite cheeses, with flavors of savory blue, a hint of sweetness and the perfect amount of salt. But mozzarella is an easy favorite and also wonderful, especially when marinated in a garlicky chile oil, which also functions as the oil part of the dressing.

