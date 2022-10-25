Only a few days ago, my family and I were strolling through the farmers market, peeling off layers of clothes as the sun rose high into the air while we looked for apples, poblanos and pumpkins. Now, as I’m writing this, tiny flakes of snow are falling outside my window, disappearing as soon as they hit the ground. My dog, Saturn, who normally is outside searching for a sunny nap spot, is laying across my legs, keeping me warm. (Or am I keeping him warm?) Either way, fall in Santa Fe has boldly landed.

In the summer months, I almost never make, or even think about, cookies. Then as soon as fall arrives, cookies reemerge on my radar, becoming an important part of our fall routine. We have family traditions like gingerbreads and sugar cookies at Christmas, hot cocoa or tea whenever we’ve been out in the snow for more than 15 minutes, and some kind of chocolate chip cookie weaved throughout for movie nights or just when we feel like something sweet and warm from the oven.

I know everyone has their cookie favorites — soft and chewy or thin and crispy, nuts or no nuts, etc. I’m usually a crispy cookie fan, but because I live with three people who prefer soft and chewy, I set out to make a cookie just for them. I have to admit, I’m shocked at how much I love this cookie. It’s crisp on the outside, with a chewy bite on the inside. I added oats, mild red chile flakes and chocolate, but you can add any combination of these additions that work for you. If I were making these just for me, I would have absolutely added some pecans. In this recipe, there are two cups of what I like to call “additions,” the oats and chocolate. Follow your tastebuds and add any combination of chocolate, oats, dried fruit or nuts that sound good to you.

Oatmeal chocolate, red chile and sea salt cookies

Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.

