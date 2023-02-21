If I had a video camera recording my kitchen since I moved to Santa Fe, there have been a few times when the footage could be used in a sitcom or reality show. I mean, this is some real popcorn-worthy material: A cake overflowing out of the pan, the little bubbling bits catching fire on a sheet tray in the oven and the hilarity that ensues as everyone in the house reacts. The kids, the husband, the baker (that’s me), even Saturn the dog comes to life from his nap spot on the couch as cake pans are quickly brought outside amid a plume of smoke and tossed on cold rocks to cool down.

Even though my bakes usually result in whiffs and sighs of delightful success, now when I set out to bake a cake, there’s a new joke in our house. My well-meaning family members wish me luck, my brow furrows as I pour the batter into the pan, and I whisper a little prayer with no idea of what will happen in the 30 minutes to follow. I think some of this has been a bit of bad luck, but another part of it was me in denial about the reality of what high elevation does to baking. This year, I have set out to not only bake better cakes, but more important, learn about why making adjustments to leavening agents, liquid, temperature and time make a meaningful difference. This cake is the result of my exploration and discovery. The days of my cake-making dramas are (hopefully) over.

Santa Fe sits at just over 7,000 feet elevation at its lowest points. And because baking is affected at as low as 3,000 feet, there is no way of getting around it here. The first thing I learned when setting out to conquer my cake-making fiascos is that as we travel higher in elevation, air pressure decreases. And air pressure is what makes our understanding of general baking rules, proportions, time and temperatures what it is. Low air pressure is what causes water to boil at lower temperatures (at 7,000 feet, 198.9 degrees to be exact), and in baking, it does two main things: It causes liquids to evaporate faster and makes baked goods rise faster and easier. I now understand my exploding cakes were the result of high pressure rising so quickly that the cell walls inflated and burst. Oh, how I feel understood and seen by air-pressure science!

Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.