How do you feel about being expected to choose a career path at such a young age?
Santiago Ortega, Santa Fe High School
"I think that it makes school feel more stressful, but at the same time, it makes me think about my future past school and it lets me know I won't be a kid forever. When I think about a career path I want to take, I want to give back to my community, so I know what direction I want to go and what steps I want to take to accomplish it.
Leeann Alas, Santa Fe High School
Honestly, I feel pretty nervous about it! I’ve always had my heart set on being a pediatrician since I was little. However, if someone was to ask me how I felt about it, I would be nervous or anxious because I want to be someone who makes my parents proud! It’s never easy having to choose a career path at such a young age because as we get older, we want to try new things and go out and experience the world.
Dulce S. Silva Sandoval, 2021 Capital High School graduate
I feel way too pressured and stressed about it because it feels like if you fail at choosing a career that doesn’t suit you, you might expose your future to failure. But yet again, you're forced to know what you want to be from a really young age.
Fatima Gutierrez, The Masters Program
I feel stressed. The pressure of having to pick what I'm going to be doing for the next 40 years of my life at 16 is too great a responsibility to put on a teenager barely entering adulthood.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.