Pet parade, Doggie Dip events Sept. 7
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society will be part of this year’s Children’s Pet Parade on Sept. 7. The shelter has long been a part of Desfile de Los Niños, one of the most popular and well-attended events of Fiesta de Santa Fe.
The parade, which is free to all participants, will start at 9 a.m. in downtown Santa Fe. Several Woof Patrol stations will be placed along the route, where people and their pooches can get free dog treats, water and pet waste bags.
The stations are sponsored by Darlene Streit-Santa Fe Real Estate Property, Subaru of Santa Fe and the Santa Fe animal shelter.
“The Santa Fe animal shelter continues to bring people and animals closer together with this end-of-the-summer fiesta,” said Murad Kirdar, public information officer for the shelter.
The seventh annual Doggie Dip, hosted by the city of Santa Fe’s Parks and Recreation Department and the Santa Fe animal shelter, is set for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 7 at Bicentennial Pool at Alto Park. The event, which will run until 1:30 p.m., will include swimming for dogs in the big pool and the wading pool. Only dogs will be allowed in the pools, although volunteers will help dogs in the large swimming pool. A wading pool is available for those dogs who may not be comfortable in the larger pool.
Dogs must be up to date on all vaccinations and be spayed or neutered to participate. The shelter will provide lifeguards for dogs at the event.
“This is one of the best events we do all year,” said Kirdar. Admission is $10 per dog and includes a goodie bag for the first 100 dogs, with all proceeds benefiting the shelter. The pool is located at 1121 Alto St. For more information, call 505-983-4309, ext. 1139
Fur Fest tickets for sale
Join Espanola Humane at the Fur Fest — A Pawtastic Party at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at SITE Santa Fe.
Meet several alumni canine ambassadors at this fundraiser featuring an auction, live music and a variety of games. An assortment of hors d’oeuvres and a small plate buffet will keep everyone well fed, and wine and beer, as well as a signature cocktail, “The Spaniel,” are included with admission. Valet parking will also be provided.
Proceeds from the Fur Fest go to increasing the number of free spay/neuter surgeries for New Mexico’s neediest animals. Tickets are $135, $100 of which is tax deductible. For tickets, visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-231-7234.
Horse Shelter store plans Labor Day weekend sale
Shoppers can save money and support rescue horses this weekend at The Horse Shelter’s Labor Day weekend sale, featuring up to 40 percent off clothing, up to 20 percent off tack and saddles, and other sales throughout the store.
The sale runs Friday through Monday at 821 W. San Mateo Road.