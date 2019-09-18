Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Precious is a 3-year-old, 50-pound mixed-breed dog who is looking for a second chance in life. Precious is great on leash walks and enjoys running around the dog park. Don’t be surprised though if she cuddles up next to you on the couch and at the end of day.
Megan is a 7-pound tabby who recently arrived at the shelter. The shelter vets have put her at about 8 years old. Megan has been a social gal in the shelter, kneading her blanket when she sees her favorite staff person and happily accepting petting and cuddling from all.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are 11 am to 6 pm daily.
The Santa Fe animal shelter’s Mobile Adoption Team will be out and about this weekend: from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Woofstock at the Edgewood Athletic Field in Edgewood and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at The Cat South, 2570 Camino Entrada in Santa Fe.
For more information, visit www.sfhumanesociety.org.
Española Humane: Dana is a 12-week-old female tabby. She arrived at the shelter as a stray from Rio Arriba County. Dana is a little shy and scared, but she is doing better each day thanks to the kennel staff spending time with her. She is learning to trust people more every day.
Brooke is a Catahoula hound/boxer mix who was surrendered because her previous owner could not care for her any longer. At about 7 years old, Brooke should have many years ahead of her, but she has tested positive for heartworm and will need treatment. The shelter has started her on oral medications and will continue to help the family who adopts her.
These and other animals are available for adoption at the shelter, 108 Hamm Parkway. The shelter is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-753-8662 or visit www.espanolahumane.org.
Felines & Friends: Carter and Cade, and their four siblings, are typical 4-month-old kittens who love to play, enjoy snuggling in your arms and purr themselves to sleep. Unfortunately, these brothers have all tested positive for FeLV, otherwise known as feline leukemia virus. Adopters are sought to give these boys the best life they can have, but Felines & Friends will also consider foster families to help care for them until permanent homes are found.
For more information, contact Felines & Friends at 505-316-2281 or visit www.fandfnm.org.