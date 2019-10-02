Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Akira is a beautiful, 3-year-old Siberian husky mix who weighs around 50 pounds. She is sweet, enjoys her walks and loves to play with rope toys.
Agent Gibbs is a 7-year-old buff domestic shorthair. He is super affectionate, loves to be brushed and enjoys cuddling.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the shelter at 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information, visit sfhumanesociety.org.
The shelter’s mobile adoption team will be at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Espanola Humane: Billy Joe is a 10-month-old hound/Doberman mix who arrived at the shelter as a stray. He is great with other dogs and loves people. Billy Joe had to have surgery to correct a dental injury, and the wires need to stay in place for up to eight weeks to allow the bone to heal. During this time, he will need to be fed softened food and cannot have bones or hard toys that could disrupt the healing process.
Relaxed and laid-back Noob Siabot seems like an old soul even though he is only 2 years old. This 12-pound boy has done well with other cats at the shelter and would be willing to sit back and cuddle while you play video games or read.
These and other animals are available for adoption at the shelter, 108 Hamm Parkway. The shelter is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, call 505-753-8662 or visit espanolahumane.org.
Felines & Friends: Alfinia is a gorgeous 1-year-old girl who is very outgoing and confident. She is still very much like a kitten and loves to play with toys. She has an engaging personality and likes attention, but will let you know when she has had enough. Alfinia would be fine as an only cat or in a home with another mellow cat companion or a cat friendly dog. She can be seen at the Feline & Friends adoption center inside Petco, 2006 Cerrillos Road.
Buddy was brought to Felines & Friends in July 2018 after his family could no longer care for him. This sweet 13-year-old loves one-on-one attention and would thrive in a quiet home with someone who will spend time with him. He would enjoy being an only cat, or perhaps a companion to another gentle cat or cat friendly dog. Buddy has been waiting a long time for a second chance and would love to sit on your lap and share his hearty purr. He can be seen at Teca Tu at the DeVargas Center.
For an adoption application, visit fandfnm.org.
The Horse Shelter: Nova is a 9-year-old gray mare who is turning into a really fun ride. She doesn’t know much under saddle yet, but she is improving every day and is learning how to slow down in all of her gaits. The Horse Shelter is working on steering, and Nova is really responsive. She is learning how to back up, move her shoulders and hindquarters. She also has been very willing when asked new things. Nova will require an advanced rider with experience of starting horses under saddle at this time. Her adoption fee is $500. For more information, call 505-471-6179 or visit thehorseshelter.org.