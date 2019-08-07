Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Bagheera is a handsome Austrian Shepherd mix who weighs 90 pounds and is about 10 years old. Bagheera is very chill and sweet, loves to go on leashed walks and enjoys being brushed.
Nathan is a feisty 2-year-old domestic shorthair. Nathan weighs about 9 pounds, which the shelter thinks is a great size for him. He is super cute, and if you listen to him closely, you will hear him purr.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter at 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are 11 am to 6 pm daily. For more information, visit sfhumanesociety.org.
The shelter’s mobile adoption team will be out from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive.
Espanola Humane: Buster would make the best pet ever because he is outgoing, super sweet and loves other dogs and people. Buster thinks water is the best thing on earth. If he has a pool, he will be in it in a heartbeat. If given a small bucket, he’ll paw at it and pretend it’s a pool anyway! This sweet dude is going to make the best addition to the family that adopts him. At 1 year old, he is housetrained and already knows basic commands.
Tortie-La is a 2-year-old medium-haired tortie who was surrendered by her previous owners. This sweet girl is loving and lovable. She enjoys the company of anyone, including children. She would make the perfect lap cat or best friend for a single child who is gentle with animals.
These and other animals are available for adoption at the shelter, 108 Hamm Parkway. The shelter is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-753-8662 or visit espanolahumane.org.
Felines & Friends: Zion and Zander were born in foster care along with siblings Zephyr and Zenaida. These adorable kittens are very playful, socialized and loving. They are 3 months old and need to be adopted in pairs, or adopted with another kitten for companionship. They also could be adopted alone into a home that already has a young cat for a playmate. All four can be seen at Petco, 2006 Cerrillos Road. To learn more about kittens and cats available for adoption, call 505-316-CAT1 or visit fandfnm.org.
The Horse Shelter: Doll is a 13-year-old thoroughbred mare who stands 15.1 hands tall. She is a big, lovable girl looking to be someone’s new partner. She likes to exercise in the arena or go exploring out on the trails. Doll has learned to collect herself in all gaits and has improved on her patience and willingness under saddle; at this time she needs an intermediate rider. Doll and other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. For more information, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-471-6179.