Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Meet Lucky, a handsome pooch who is nearly 2 years old, has lots of personality and weighs just over 100 pounds. An ideal day for Lucky, who is great on leash and loves to play, would include a long walk with his favorite person and lots of treats.
Diego is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. He weighs about 11 pounds, which the shelter thinks is a good weight for him. He is taking his time to get used to his new environment, but he is very sweet.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the shelter at 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The Santa Fe animal shelter’s mobile adoption team will be at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive, this weekend, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Note that all Santa Fe animal shelter facilities will be closed to the public Monday in observance of Labor Day. Fore more information, visit sfhumanesociety.org.
Espanola Humane: Sweet, friendly Nevin, who is about 10 months old, has been active and playful at the shelter. He loves long walks, treats, a scratch or two under the ears and playing with tennis balls. He will need a loving, active owner so he can be kept busy. He is great on a leash and loves other dogs, so he should have a four-legged buddy to play with.
This Bandit will try to steal your heart. He is 7 years old, but he can still love you as much as you love him. He was surrendered by his previous owners who were moving and could not take him along. He would do well in a less active home, but he does well on a leash, so short walks would be great for him. Bandit will need regular grooming. These and other animals are available for adoption at the shelter, 108 Hamm Parkway. The shelter is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, call 505-753-8662 or visit espanolahumane.org.
Felines & Friends: Lox and Bagel were found together as strays in Santa Fe. It’s not clear if they are actually littermates, because Bagel has tested positive for feline leukemia. However, since they are bonded, it would be best to place these affectionate, gentle 6-month-olds together. If you have room in your heart for these special kittens, visit them at Teca Tu at the DeVargas Center. For more information, call 505-316-CAT1 or visit fandfnm.org.
The Horse Shelter: Nova is a 9-year-old gray mare who is turning into a really fun ride. She doesn’t know much under saddle yet, but she is improving every day and is learning how to slow down in all of her gaits. She is working on steering and is becoming really responsive. Nova is also learning how to back up, move her shoulders and hindquarters. She has been very willing when asked new things, and she seems to learn quickly. Nova will require an advanced rider with experience of starting horses under saddle. Her adoption fee is $500. Call 505-471-6179 or visit thehorseshelter.org for more information.