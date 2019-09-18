New Mexico House Rabbit Society to host event
The New Mexico House Rabbit Society, the local chapter of the international nonprofit animal welfare organization, is teaming up with the Santa Fe animal shelter for a special International Rabbit Day adoption event featuring house rabbits from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28.
Spayed and neutered, litter box-trained shelter rabbits will be available for viewing and adoption at the shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road, where New Mexico House Rabbit Society volunteers will be on-hand to offer advice on proper diet, housing and care of house rabbits, as well as to discuss common rabbit behavior.
Rabbits are very social animals that make awesome house pets. They should live in the home with the family, just like cats and dogs. They have a life expectancy of 8-12 years.
Local rabbits may be brought to this event to receive free nail trims courtesy of New Mexico House Rabbit Society.
Shelter rabbits that will be available at the adoption event can be previewed online at www.sfhumanesociety.org. More adoptable rabbits from the New Mexico House Rabbit Society can be seen online at www.newmexicohrs.org.
For more information, call 505-983-4309.
Santa Fe shelter to waive adoption fees on all animals
Due to an influx of animals, the Santa Fe animal shelter will waive the adoption fee on all dogs and cats this weekend.
“We have been helping other shelters around the state with their overpopulation of dogs and cats this season, which has now led us to be overcrowded,” said Murad Kirdar, the Santa Fe animal shelter’s public relations officer.
The Clear the Kennels “fee-waived” adoption event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the shelter’s main campus only, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
“We are hoping to ease the population in the kennels by waiving the adoption fee and making it possible for everyone to adopt a furry friend,” Kirdar said.
All dogs and cats adopted from the shelter are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, and they and come with one month of pet insurance, plus a bag of food. Adopters must complete an in-person adoption counseling survey.
For more information on available dogs and cats, visit www.sfhumanesociety.org.