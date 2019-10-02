Cat, dog film festivals this weekend at CCA
Artfully curated short films featuring cats, dogs and the humans who love them will screen this weekend at the Center for Contemporary Arts.
Each festival is 90 minutes long and benefits the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society. The NY Cat Film Festival starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the NY Dog Film Festival begins at 11 am. Sunday.
Tickets are available for $15 at the Center for Contemporary Arts or at ccasantafe.org.
Annual animal blessing planned Sunday at cathedral
The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi will hold its annual pet blessing event at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Stations of the Cross Prayer Garden.
All are welcome to have a pet or pet medal blessed.
Dog and cat medals can be purchased at the cathedral’s gift shop.