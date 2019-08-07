Shelter blood drive draws dozens
More than 30 donors participated in Sunday’s Save the Humans blood drive, which was organized by the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Vitalant.
The event was held on one day after the mass shooting in El Paso, and shelter spokesman Murad Kirdar said people were lining up to donate blood.
Vitalant is the only blood service provider in New Mexico, and hospitals depend on the company to deliver much-needed blood to patients all over New Mexico.
Kirdar said a fall donation drive is now in the works and a date will be announced soon.
Program helps connect pets, veterans
The Santa Fe animal shelter, along with Modelo Especial, is providing a helping hand to veterans who would like a furry friend.
The Modelo Especial Pets for Vets program will honor six veterans with waived adoption fees for adult dogs, and they also receive six free basic dog training classes at the shelter.
Studies have shown pets can help reduce the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, including depression and anxiety.
“It feels good to know these animals and people can go on and help each other,” said shelter spokesman Murad Kirdar. “Vets have provided our country an incredible service, and we are so thankful to Modelo Especial for stepping up and funding this important program.
“We’re thrilled this partnership goes beyond just a donation contribution thanks to Modelo’s dedication to raising awareness for our service members,” Kirdar added.
In addition to this program, the Santa Fe animal shelter offers veterans 50 percent off adoptions year-round.
In order to participate in the program, veterans must present a valid military ID or DD 214.
Visit the shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road, or sfhumanesociety.org for more information.
Shelter reduces canine adoption fees due to overcrowding
Due to an influx of dogs, the Santa Fe animal shelter this weekend will reduce adoption fees to $25 for dogs over the age of 5 months.
“We have been helping many shelters around the state with their overpopulation of dogs this season, which has now led us to be a bit overcrowded,” said Murad Kirdar, spokesman Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society, Northern New Mexico’s largest open-admission, no-kill shelter.
The reduced-fee event will run Friday through Sunday.
“We are hoping to ease the population in the dog kennels by offering a reduced adoption fee and making it possible for everyone to adopt,” Kirdar said.
All dogs adopted from the shelter are spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and come with one month of pet insurance plus a bag of food.
For more information on available dogs, visit sfhumanesociety.org.