1:30PM-3:30PM - 3030 Plaza Blanca - Love Park Plazas and want more space? This beautiful two-story home on a double lot is for you! Throughout the house are charming architectural touches such as nichos, bancos, and Mexican tile. $448,000 MLS 201903782 (From Rodeo going west, left on Plaza Blanca, right on Cisne cul-de-sac, first left. The house will be on your left.) Lise Knouse 983-5151 Keller Williams Realty.
1:00PM-4:00PM - 4409 Pine Ridge Place - Price Adjustment! Four bedroom, two bath near SF Country Club. Single level, no steps. Fully wheelchair accessible. Two car garage. Tall ceilings. Radiant floor heating. Transferrable roof warranty. $319,999 MLS 201902520 (Cerrillos Rd to Airport Rd. Left on Country Club Road. Left onto Ridgeway Rd. Right on Winding Ridge. Left on Pine Ridge Place. House on the right.) Monica Partridge 819-1389 Coldwell Banker Trails West Realty.
1:30PM-3:30PM - 4259 Snow Bird Lane - Two-story home on a tucked away cul-de-sac in Nava Ada. Living room has a dramatic fireplace. Upstairs has a luxurious master suite complete with two decks offering mountain views. $330,000 MLS 201901482 (Governor Miles going west. Right on Waking Sky. Second left on Snow Bird. House is third on the right.) Arthur Knouse 321-4887 Keller Williams Realty.
2:00PM-4:00PM - 10 Los Tapias Lane - Built in 2004 on 1.4 acres is a spacious home with 2,689 square feet and elegant finishes. Enjoy 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, big deck, 2-car garage and storage. Single level, move-in condition and ready now! $515,000 MLS 201902918 (South on St. Francis to right on Rabbit Road to left on Old Galisteo Road.) Emily Garcia 699-6644 Sotheby's International Realty.
3:00PM-5:00PM - 24 Sunset Canyon Lane - Move-in ready! Lovingly maintained 1,451 SqFt, 4BD/2BA single-level home in Turquoise Trails Subdivision. Renovated kitchen & baths. 2-car garage. Great location with access to HWY 14, 599, and I-25. $270,000 MLS On Waiver (Take I-25 to 599-S. Continue straight onto Avenida Del Sur; turn left onto Vista Del Arroyo; turn left onto Sunset Canyon Lane. Home is on left. Hosted by Anne Driscoll.) Natalie Rivera Benavent 455-8750 Barker Realty LLC.
2:00PM-4:00PM - 50 E. San Marcos Rd - Beautifully remodeled Adobe on 12.9 secluded acres. Horses allowed. Ecological design. gorgeous finishes. $580,000 MLS Coming Soon (Hwy 14 then make a left onto Hwy 41. look for signs. Long Driveway is on the right side of the road.) Tami Acker 577-5909 Barker Realty LLC.