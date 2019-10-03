1:00PM-3:00PM - 804 Don Gaspar - South Capital circa 1917 Craftsman home on corner lot offers a large country kitchen, big wraparound porch, 3 off-street parking spaces, 3 stories, large and versatile. Wood Gormley Elementary. $875,000 MLS 201901303 (Property on corner of Don Gaspar and Berger.) Beth Stephens 501-3088 Sotheby's International Realty.
2:00PM-4:00PM - 2509 Calle De Rincon Bonito - In the heart of Candelero Subdivision you'll find a single level home in a garden oasis. Single level home in a garden oasis. The gated entry leads you to an oasis of greenery and a beautiful tree. $335,000 MLS 201903668 (t Francis, west on Zia, left on Galisteo, right on Camino Lumbre, left on Calle del Rincon Bonito) Tom Trujillo 699-4954 Keller Williams Realty.
1:00PM-3:00PM - 2414 Calle Zaguan - This sweet townhome has everything you could ask for - 3 beds, 2 baths and a single car garage are only part of the package. Plus new appliances, newly serviced roof and a large enclosed back yard. $289,000 MLS 201904419 (Zia Rd. to Calle Zaguan. House is at the end on the cul-de-sac.) Laura Lichtenstein 470-1098 Barker Realty LLC.
1:00PM-3:00PM - 3366 La Avenida de San Marcos - In Pueblos de Rodeo Rd with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Viewing deck off the 2nd floor master, hardwood floors, vigas, skylight and kiva fireplace. Also has 2 car garage and fenced backyard. $355,000 MLS 201904247 (Rodeo Road to light at Pueblo De Rodeo Road. Right on 2nd Avenida De San Marcos property on left.) Julie Tokoroyama 469-3893 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:30PM-3:00PM - 3281 Casa Rinconada - Enjoy the upbeat designer touches of this delightful 3 bed 2 bath home in the sought after Pueblos Del Sol neighborhood. Be sure to enter our special drawing. $339,900 MLS 201904456 (Camino Carlos Rey, Turn right onto Governor Miles Rd, Turn left onto Nizhoni Dr, Turn left onto Pueblo Halona, Turn right ontoCasa Rinconada.) Dennis Bianchi 501-1434 Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.
12:30PM-2:30PM - 7220 Vuelta de la Luz - Spacious 2598 sq. ft home. 4 bedrooms/3 full baths. Freshly painted throughout with brand new stainless steel appliances. This home is Move-in ready! $390,000 MLS 201903757 (Paseo de Sol West to Plaza Central. Right on Vuelta de la Luz - right at Stop sign to property on right side.) Olga C de Baca 310-4412 Barker Realty LLC.
11:00AM-4:00PM - 28 Oshara Blvd, Santa Fe, NM - 3BR/2BA Nabla w/finished-insulated 2-car GA, in Oshara Village, quality built, energy saving features, natural light, open kitchen/dining area, open great room, covered portals, side entry $335,000 MLS 201902357 (From the intersection of Rodeo Rd. and Richards Ave., travel Two miles South on Richards Ave. following the Homewise signs into Oshara Village.) Aaron Fowler 795-1114 Homewise, Inc.
1:00PM-3:00PM - 3413 Callejon Norte - Custom built home in a quiet neighborhood with large rooms, front and back courtyards, 3-car garage (one bay is heated), a chef's kitchen, an Office or a 4th bedroom, and master with a spa bathroom. $675,000 MLS 201904240 (Richards Avenue to Mission Bend to Callejon Norte.) Lois Sury 470-4672 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00PM-4:00PM - 57 Carson Valley Way - Wonderful fully renovated house. Your entree to worry free living with lots of options $316,000 MLS 201904352 (Enter Turquoise Trail community off Route 14 and proceed to house.) Charlie Probert 414-5132 Keller Williams Realty.