1:00PM-4:00PM - 3846 W Alameda St - Cascading, pueblo style home, spacious, private, conveniently located, fantastic views with large lot, right in town but outside city limits, incredible outdoor spaces perfect for entertaining. $599,995 MLS 201904881 (West from St Francis, past Siler Road rotary, 3846 is on the left as Alameda curves right.) Peter Chang 930-0040 Santa Fe Properties, Inc.
1:00PM-3:00PM - 1812 San Felipe Circle - A rare four bedroom, three bathroom, almost original Stamm home in the highly sought after Casa Alegre neighborhood. This home is a jewel of a find - move right in or renovate over time! $430,000 MLS 201904854 (Osage, then east on San Ildefonso to slight left to San Felipe Circle. Hosted by Kathleen Killoy (617) 645-6944) J.C. Linson 690-7333 Barker Realty LLC.
11:00AM-1:00PM - 2840 Vereda De Pueblo - Beautiful home on quiet street off Carlos Rey, by Herb Martinez Park. 2 Br, 1 Â¾ bath w a separate studio / office space. 1664 sq ft, fully landscaped. $359,500 MLS 201904540 (North on Camino Carlos Rey from Zia. Left on Vereda de Pueblo.) Stefan Lark 501-6100 Barker Realty LLC.
2:00PM-4:00PM - 2561 Camino San Patricio - Casa San Patricio: Conveniently located just 12 minutes from Santa Fe’s historic plaza, Casa San Patricio resides on a large lot in La Villa Serena. $375,000 MLS 201904354 (Zia Road to Yucca to Camino San Patricio.) The Efrain Prieto Group 470-6909 Santa Fe Properties, Inc.
1:30PM-3:30PM - 3030 Plaza Blanca - Love Park Plazas but want more space? This beautiful, two-story home on a large lot is for you! The house has fresh paint, charming architectural touches such as nichos, bancos, and Mexican tile. $425,000 MLS 201903782 (From Rodeo going west, left on Plaza Blanca, right on Cisne cul-de-sac, first left - the house will be on your left.) Arthur Knouse 321-4887 Keller Williams Realty.
12:00PM-4:00PM - 4112 Cheyenne Circle, Santa Fe, NM - Gated, single Level home, 4 bedroom, plus office 3.5 baths, many updates including roof and windows, and a beautiful fenced back yard with fruit trees. This is a great value 12 minutes from downtown. $385,000 MLS 201904926 (599 South to left on Airport Road, second right onto La Carrera, left on Snow Blossom, right on Cheyenne.) Anna Vanderlaan 231-3410 Keller Williams Realty.
2:00PM-4:00PM - 2579 Calle Delfino - This beautiful single-family home features a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 2 car garage. At 1,857 square ft the remodel includes a NEW ROOF and new flooring. $374,900 MLS 201904178 (Turn right onto Calle Delfino. House is located on the right.) Natalie Rivera Benavent 455-8750 Barker Realty LLC.
1:30PM-3:30PM - 4259 Snow Bird Lane - Price reduction! Two-story home on a tucked away cul-de-sac in Nava Ada. Living room has a dramatic fireplace. Upstairs has a luxurious master suite complete with two decks offering mountain views. $325,000 MLS 201901482 (Governor Miles going west. Right on Waking Sky. Second left on Snow Bird. House is third on the right.) Lise Knouse 983-5151 Keller Williams Realty.
